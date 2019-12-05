

The Arrowverse is about to explode with the biggest crossover of all time, Crisis on Infinite Earths. In an unprecedented TV event, Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman will all air episodes as part of the crossover, which is why it's no surprise that the stars of the Arrwoverse are as excited as they are daunted by the prospect of this massive convergence of stories.

"It's a daunting time of year," The Flash star Grant Gustin told TV Guide as he and the cast were gearing up to shoot Crisis on Infinite Earths. "I think as we lead up to it, it's always like, 'Oh my God, here it comes!' Last year especially we had the time of our lives, you know, we got to switch places and stuff, so it was a lot of fun. This year, I don't even know what to expect. I haven't even been able to wrap my mind around it yet, but you know, with it being Stephen [Amell]'s last crossover, I think that's kind of what's got us all excited this year."

"There are some unprecedented announcements, some unprecedented guests that will be joining us in this exploration of Crisis on Infinite Earths," Carlos Valdes said. "It's going to be bombastic. It's going to be spectacular."

Stephen Amell, whose character is actually fated to die in Crisis on Infinite Earths, is just as psyched for the crossover, even with it being his final one. "I think there will be a lot of surprises in there for fans," Amell said. "I always thought it would be cool to do one bit before the Christmas break and then another bit after it."

If cool is a euphemism for nail-biting, then sure! We can only hope that we get an early Christmas present featuring Oliver Queen's miraculous resurrection before the break if he does, in fact, meet his end in the first half of this crossover event. Crazier things have happened, right?

Crisis on Infinite Earths will kick off with its Supergirl episode on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c. It will continue with Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c. The event will then return after the winter hiatus with back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Tuesday, Jan. 14 starting at 8/7c.

