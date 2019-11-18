Welcome to Ilus. Amazon has revealed the official trailer for The Expanse Season 4, and it looks like the crew of the Rocinante are in for a costly battle when they arrive at the first resource-rich planet beyond the Ring Gate.

As the trailer reveals, Jim Holden (Steven Strait) and the rest of the crew will be sent by Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) to follow up on a failed United Nations mission to explore this Earth-like planet, which is now known as New Terra to the Belter refugees who've claimed it as their home. Upon arrival, the team finds that the long-gone alien civilization which once occupied the area isn't quite dead; their artifacts are now "waking up," which complicates things even further as the rush to colonize new planets by Earthers, Martians, and the Belters remains in full swing.

Season 4 will adapt Cibola Burn, the fourth book in James S.A. Corey's book series upon which The Expanse is based. It will be The Expanse's debut as an Amazon Original, after the series was rescued from cancellation with an announcement by CEO Jeff Bezos himself, a fan of the sci-fi series. The show has already been renewed for Season 5.

The Expanse Season 4 will premiere on Amazon on Friday, Dec. 13. The first three seasons are currently available on Amazon Prime.