The Complete CW Fall 2022 TV Schedule

The CW is shaking things up this season. After abruptly canceling nine shows earlier this year, the network is filling the gaps with several spin-offs of beloved franchises, and the boys of Supernatural are back, in more ways than one.

Gotham Knights, Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and Walker prequel Walker: Independence are new on the schedule this season. All three shows feature stars of Supernatural in some capacity, with Jensen Ackles narrating the love story of John and Mary Winchester on The Winchesters; Jared Padalecki executive-producing the Walker prequel; and Misha Collins starring as Harvey Dent in Gotham Knights, which debuts at midseason.

Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty, and 4400 are among the shows that got the ax. And prepare to say goodbye to Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark, both of which will not return after their in-progress fourth seasons end. All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois, and Walker are also in the lineup.

Check out the full CW fall schedule below. And see the complete fall TV 2022-23 premiere date calendar.

Walker, All American Homecoming, Superman & Lois CW

The CW Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: All American (Premieres Oct. 10)

9 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (Premieres Oct. 10)



The CW Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: The Winchesters (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)

9 p.m.: Professionals (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 11)



The CW Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: DC's Stargirl (Premieres Oct. 5)

9 p.m.: Kung Fu (Premieres Oct. 5)



The CW Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: Walker (Premieres Oct. 6)

9 p.m.: Walker: Independence (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 6)



The CW Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Premieres Oct. 14)

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Premieres Oct. 14)



The CW Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars (New Series) (Premieres Oct. 22)

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)

9:30 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals (Premieres Oct. 22)



The CW Fall 2022 Sunday Night Lineup:

8 p.m.: Family Law (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)

9 p.m.: Coroner (Premieres Oct. 2)



The CW 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason for new episodes of Riverdale, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Nancy Drew. Gotham Knights will join the schedule in 2023.

Check out trailers for The CW's new series here.