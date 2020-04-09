Oh my God, it's back again. It's time for another season of The Challenge, and MTV has labeled Season 35 of their longest running reality show Total Madness. The new season pits 25 vets and prospects against each other in a no-holds-barred season that has been tagged "the most dangerous season ever."

Once again, competitors will have to figure out how to win intense physical challenges and socially politic their way to a grueling final with a prize of $1 million. There are new twists in this season, and a hellish looking living situation that will push these players to the brink as they try to figure out who they can trust and who is secretly their biggest enemy.

Below, TV Guide has everything you need to know about the season, including the cast, game rules, episode challenges, and a breakdown of the house drama in every episode. It's your ultimate guide to what promises to be a truly wild season — and we can't wait to see how it shakes out.

HOW TO WATCH

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The first episode premiered on April 2, and each installment is a super-sized 90 minutes so we can see an actual challenge and the elimination in every episode.

If you can't watch live, MTV has the episodes available on Thursdays via the MTV app — but you must have a cable subscription to tune in.





THE TRAILER

MTV announced Total Madness with a super trailer that advertises this season as the most dangerous one they've had yet. The three-minute clip breaks down the season's big twist (more on that later), reveals the intense living situation, and previews some of the intense fights set to come in this season before anyone makes it to what TJ is sure to tease as the most intense final yet.





THE CAST

Vets (in alphabetical order): Ashley Mitchell, Aneesa Ferreira, Cory Wharton, CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, Kyle Christie, Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, Jenna Compono, Jennifer West, Josh Martinez, Jordan Wiseley, Kailah Casillas, Mattie Breaux, Melissa Reeves, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Rogan O'Connor, Stephen Bear, Tori Deal, Tula "Big T" Fazakerley, and Wes Bergmann.

Prospects (in alphabetical order): Asaf Goren (Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance), Bayleigh Dayton (Big Brother), Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams (Big Brother), Kaycee Clark (Big Brother), Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat (Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior), Jay Starrett (Survivor), and Jennifer Lee (Amazing Race).

The Challenge: Total Madness Photo: Riccardo Giardina, Riccardo Giardina FOR MTV

THE SETUP

Total Madness is an individual game with a prize of $1 million. While players are randomly partnered or teamed for individual events, they are working their way to a final for a shot at solo prize money instead of having to split it with a team. That will make alliances even more crucial as the game moves forward, and it also allows players to make multiple deals more easily without having to worry about getting a group on board.

Individual or team day-challenge winners form a tribunal of three people. The rest of the house will pick a non-winner to go into elimination, while the Tribunal picks three more people to be interrogated. Once they hit the elimination floor, the Tribunal will pick one of those three to go against the person picked by the house to fight for their chance to stay in the house.

The Twist: Every season The Challenge tries to create a new rule or setup that will throw even the most experienced players off their game. Previous examples have included blind voting or letting the house-voted players pick who they go against in elimination. This season, TJ turned everything upside down when he announced that no one will be allowed into his final unless they win an elimination this season. Now instead of striving for "perfect seasons" where you win a final without ever seeing an elimination, everyone will be fighting each other to be sent down to "purgatory" to earn a red skull for their helmets and secure their potential to play for a million dollars.

[WARNING: There are spoilers for The Challenge: Total Madness if you proceed beyond this point. Read at your own risk!]

In the second episode, TJ revealed that members of the Tribunal had the option to send in anyone they nominated or elect to throw themselves in for a chance to earn their red skull.





THE ALLIANCES

Wes & Bananas: The most shocking development in the premiere episode of Total Madness after the elimination twist was the reveal Bananas and Wes have actually teamed up this season. The former enemies are attempting to use their collective strategic power to pave their way to the final. Bananas broke down the decision to work with Wes for TV Guide, but warned their alliance will not stand the test of time.

Tori & Jordan: The Challenge's current power couple, who got engaged during War of the Worlds 2, are back in the game and looking for total victory. Considering they have a wedding to pay for now, anyone who makes deal with either one of these two should know the other one comes with.

Bayleigh & Swaggy C: Tori and Jordan aren't the only betrothed couple in the house. Big Brother alums Bayleigh and Swaggy C are also a packaged deal, and Bayleigh has already made it clear she'll throw down on anyone who tries to threaten her or Swaggy.

The Unholy Trinity: Real-life BFFs Nany, Jenna, and Kailah are keeping each other safe in this season of The Challenge. We'll see how this friendship pans out now that they know the goal is to get thrown into elimination, but it is a powerful collective to have on your side within the house.

Team Young Buck: While Cory and Nelson haven't actually said Team YNB on the show yet, these two are still best friends, and more importantly, they both came in determined to get that elusive W on their belt.

Dee & Jenny: Dee and Jenny were not friends on War of the Worlds 2. In fact, they were on opposite alliances, despite both fighting for Teak UK. It seems they buried the hatchet between filming seasons though, because Dee made it very clear in the second episode that Jenny is her No. 1 — even over Tori and Jordan, who helped her win a quarter of a million dollars on the previous season.

Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann, The Challenge: Total Madness Photo: MTV

THE HOUSE DRAMA

Episode 1, "Mad World"

The challengers were shocked to find out that they wouldn't be spending the season in a lush villa in between grueling physical tests and eliminations. Instead, MTV refurbished a nuclear missile bunker and turned it into swanky living quarters. There's still a pool and a fully functional gym, but the contestants live underground with recycled air. Nany made the best of the situation by cuddling up to Asaf, and Bear set his sights on Kailah while everyone else sussed out the new cast members and started to figure out alliances (see above).

Wes was distraught that his name came up for elimination despite the fact he hadn't been making any power moves and was trying to prove he was good. However, people are still suspicious of him and Bananas, despite the fact they swear they are on good terms. Since it was the first week, it was the prospects on the chopping block, and there was no major drama to be found as everyone got used to the new dwellings.

Episode 2, "Sweet Dreams Are Made of Dee"

Rogan and Dee are no longer a romantic couple after their tryst on War of the Worlds 2, but Dee wasn't ready to see Rogan move on so quickly. When he started flirting with Jenn, Dee made it her mission to shut the situation down as soon as possible — and Jenn only made it that much easier for Dee to serve her up to the house when she struggled in the day challenge. However, Rogan wasn't the only one struggling with Dee. After helping Dee to the final last season, Tori felt the Australian owed her and made a bid to be the one to go into elimination and send Jenn home. Dee had other plans, though, and informed Tori that Jenny was actually her No. 1, and let the strongest girl in the house collect a red skull against a layup. Dee has zero political game, and that decision will come back to bite her.

THE CHALLENGES

Episode 1 — "Battle Lines"

The players were divided into male and female heats and asked to pull medical supplies attached to a heavy rope across a field, stopping to solve puzzles and math problems along the way. At each stage of the challenge, TJ eliminated straggling players by driving a tank over the field, severing the rope to the medical supplies.

Winners: Rogan and Jenny

Tribunal: Rogan, Jenny, and Cory

Episode 2 — "Airdrop Extraction"

Everyone was divided into teams of three, where they had to run nine heavy ammunition cases up a hill. The first three teams to get all of their cases up to the top moved on to the second round, where they dropped the ammunition cases out of a helicopter onto a target below. The team with the most ammunition cases to hit the target won.

Winners: Cory, Dee, and Swaggy C

Tribunal: Cory, Dee, and Swaggy C





THE ELIMINATIONS

Episode 1

The House Vote: The house went for the prospects, not yet knowing about the elimination twist, and sent in Asaf, a beautiful Israeli dancer, with 20 of the 25 votes.

Tribunal Vote: The tribunal selected Wes, Kyle, and Jay for interrogation before ultimately sending in the prospect to face his fellow rookie.

"Air Strike": Jay and Asaf had to hold on to separate bars 30 feet in the air and kick a thick glass wall hanging between them in an effort to make their opponent let go of their bar. The best 2/3 won.

Winner: Jay

Episode 2

The House Vote: The house went for Amazing Race alumna Jenn, who gave a disappointing performance in the day's challenge.

Tribunal Vote: Tori, Jenny, and Big T were all called in for interrogation, with each of them desperate to go in against Jenn and earn their red skull early. Even though Dee had a chance to send herself in and get the skull for herself, she put in her new BFF Jenny to take the prize.

"Flip the Switch": Jenny and Jenn began on opposite sides of a hallway, each with ten barrels attached to poles. They had to flip all ten barrels over the rail, so that the barrels landed on their opponent's side. The first player to flip all ten barrels and flip the switch at the end won. Jenny threw all of her barrels with one hand and absolutely crushed Jenn. It was...sad to watch.

Winner: Jenny

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.