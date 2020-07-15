After several months of coronavirus-mandated postponement, The Bachelorette is heading into production, one of the first major American television shows to do so. Clare Crawley's season will be filmed with the cast and crew under quarantine entirely at a resort in Southern California and will premiere later this year.

Back in March, shortly before production was supposed to begin, ABC released the initial cast of Clare's potential suitors. The cast has changed considerably since then, most notably the promotion of contestant Matt James to lead of the next season of The Bachelor, which will make him the first Black male lead in franchise history. On Wednesday, ABC released an updated cast gallery on Facebook, with 42 potential suitors for Clare. Of those 42, less than half are held over from the original cast. Reality Steve points out that of the 25 new men announced on Wednesday, 20 are 30 or older. (At 39, Clare is the oldest lead in franchise history, male or female).

Not all of these guys will make the final cut, but here are the 42 men we will potentially see compete for Clare Crawley's heart on The Bachelorette this season. Clare's husband could very well be among these men.

We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose. Posted by The Bachelorette on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

The Bachelorette will air Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC this fall.