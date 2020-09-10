[Warning: This post contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7 Episode 13! Read at your own risk.]

If you're like us, you're still not over — and may never be — Bellamy Blake's (Bob Morley) death in the final season of The 100. Even for a major character death, this one feels pretty painful, but Morley is here to provide some parting words to hopefully make you feel a little better.

Morley's character Bellamy died in the final moments of Episode 13, "Blood Giants," at the hands of his own best friend, Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor). Though Morley stayed quiet in the night the episode aired, on Thursday he shared a note to fans on his Instagram with some cute (if a little morbid) reenactment photos of his character's death with Funko Dolls.

"OK. Well what a wild and life-changing ride it has been," Morley wrote. "I am deeply grateful to all that have been involved in this production over seven long years. I'd like to thank the crew, cast, writers, production office, casting, Vancouver, CW, and WB. And I want to thank the FANS that have gone along this journey with all of us. I have forged memories on and off set and at conventions that will burn brightly for the rest [of] my life. Farewell Bellamy, it's time for the big sleep, rest easy. You are finally free."

We'll give you a moment to collect yourself after that...

On a show like The 100, characters die all the time, and it was pretty much a given that multiple major players would be taken off the board in the final season. Still, fans were upset by this death more than most since not only did Bellamy betray his friends to swear allegiance to Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson) in his final days, his long-time potential love interest, Clarke, was the one to pull the trigger on him.

Whether you loved or hated the way Bellamy went out, we can all agree that all bets are now officially off on who will and won't survive the series.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.