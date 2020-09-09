[Warning: This post contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7 Episode 13! Read at your own risk.]

In what has got to be the most shocking twist of the final season, The 100 has killed off a fan-favorite character — for the second time. That's right, friends, it looks like Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) is dead for real this time.

The mission to recover the Flame seemed to be going mostly according to plan, despite the red sun toxin playing some pretty evil tricks on people along the way. But at the last minute, Gabriel (Chuku Modu) destroyed the Flame instead of recovering the data on it, meaning the only person with any knowledge of previous Commanders (and thus the code to bring about the Last War) was suddenly Madi (Lola Flanery).

After ensuring all of her friends, plus Cadogan (John Pyper-Ferguson), made it through the bridge to who knows where, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) found herself unexpectedly facing off with Bellamy. Thanks to Sheidheda (JR Bourne) Bellamy found the notebook Madi was scribbling her past lives' memories in earlier in the season, and upon realizing Madi now held the secret to Cadogan's mission, Bellamy attempted to hand that information over the Disciples. Really, man?

Clarke pleaded with him not to, but ultimately, Bellamy was convinced she wouldn't kill him. That sealed his fate. He underestimated her love for her child, and Clarke shot him right in the chest, and stepped through the bridge, leaving his dead body behind.

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg confirmed his death on Twitter in a touching tribute to the character. "For 7 seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes' souls. We knew Bellamy's death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: Survival. Who you're willing to protect. And who you're willing to sacrifice," Rothenberg said. "His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale, itself. We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

This truly is the end of Bellamy Blake, and we're just beginning to process our conflicting emotions about his tragic death. The fact that Clarke was the one to do it too is gut-wrenching, especially for fans who were hoping the two would eventually pair up romantically.

If this is any indication of how the final three episodes of the series will play out, we're more terrified than ever to see how this story ends.

The 100 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW.