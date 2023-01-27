Teen Wolf: The Movie is Now Available to Stream at Home with Paramount Plus

Over five years after the end of the series, Teen Wolf fans are coming back to Beacon Hills to be reunited with most of their favorite characters.

Scott (Tyler Posey), Lydia (Holland Roden), Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), Malia (Shelley Hennig), Jackson (Colton Haynes), Liam (Dylan Sprayberry), Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby), Chris Argent (JR Bourne), Melissa (Melissa Ponzio), Peter (Ian Bohen), Jordan Parrish (Ryan Kelley), and Mason (Khylin Rambo) are all back for the movie, but the group is missing Stiles.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Tyler Posey, Vince Mattis, and Crystal Reed, Teen Wolf: The Movie Curtis Bonds Baker/MTV Entertainment



About Teen Wolf: The Movie

Here's the official synopsis from Paramount: "A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

The story picks up 13 years after the series finale.

Catching Up on Teen Wolf Before Streaming the Movie

If you want to re-watch the series before starting the movie, you can stream all six seasons of "Teen Wolf" on Paramount+ and on Hulu.

Streaming Teen Wolf: The Movie with Paramount+

A subscription to Paramount+ costs $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads. All subscription tiers offer access to the full library of on-demand titles. With the ad-free plan, you'll also get access to your local CBS station.

Paramount+ offers a one week free trial for new subscribers.



Teen Wolf: The Movie (First Look)