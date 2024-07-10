This Ted Lasso Funko Pop Is on Sale for Just $10

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As Prime Day approaches, the early Prime Day deals are getting better and better. Right now, Amazon is holding a limited-time deal on a Ted Lasso Funko Pop, perfect for adding to your growing collection. Pick up a Funko Pop of Ted Lasso himself holding a classic British flag-coated tea cup on sale for just $10.

Ted Lasso Funko Pop Amazon/Apple TV+

As movie and TV show nerds, we rarely see Funko Pops on sale, so this is quite the opportunity to pick up a favorite. It's currently slated at almost 30% off, which is a bit unbeatable when it comes to popular Funko collectors items.

Show off your team spirit for AFC Richmond and add Pop Ted Lasso to your collection. This exclusive figure, standing at approximately 4 inches tall, perfectly captures the cheerful coach we all fell in love with. Sit down and enjoy a cup of tea (or coffee...we all know that Ted isn't a big fan of tea) with Ted before the next match, and let him remind you to "believe" in your team. You know, classic Ted.

Set the stage and unite all your favorite Ted Lasso characters for a home-team advantage. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the show or just love collecting Funko Pops, this deal is a fantastic way to bring a little bit of that Richmond magic into your home.

For ultra fans of the series, Ted Lasso: The Complete Seriesis now available for pre-order on Blu-ray, releasing to the public on July 30. Or you can always re-stream the series on Apple TV+. It's a pretty Ted-centric month if you ask us.

Snag your Funko below for just $10 before it's too late.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.