The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are finally kicking off this Friday, July 26, and we couldn't be more excited! We've figured out how to watch the Olympics without cable and stocked up on all the Olympic merch we need to show our team spirit. Now, we're adding to our collection with Tech Deck Olympic fingerboards and skateboards to celebrate skateboarding in the Paris Olympics. Time to get those fingers on the board and save up to 30% while doing it.

Tech Deck Olympic Fingerboards Amazon

With skateboarding returning for its second Olympic Games, fans have a fun new way to cheer on their favorite skateboarders with Tech Deck's officially licensed Olympic fingerboards and skateparks. This new collection will have fans finger-shredding like they're skating in Paris. Whether they're rooting for Team USA or another country, Tech Deck has boards of the world's top skateboarders like Sky Brown (GBR), Jagger Eaton (USA), Aurelien Girard (FRA), Rayssa Leal (BRA), and Mariah Duran (USA).

These fingerboards feature the same graphics that the athletes have on their boards in the real world, making them the perfect way to add a piece of Olympic history to any collection. So gear up, get ready to cheer, and let the finger-shredding begin as we celebrate the return of skateboarding to the Olympic stage.

Learn a little more about both products below.

Tech Deck Competition Legends 8-Pack Fingerboards with Collectible Cards

Tech Deck Competition Legends 8-Pack Fingerboards with Collectible Cards Amazon

$17.50 $25

This set features a special Paris 2024 Olympic board, along with boards from seven pro skateboarders across five countries, including U.S. Olympians Mariah Duran and Jagger Eaton. Complete with collectible trading cards showcasing their best tricks and gold, silver, and bronze stands to display your boards with unique grip tape, it's the perfect way to celebrate Paris 2024.

Tech Deck Olympic Games Paris 2024 Ramp Customizable X-Connect Park Creator Playset & Exclusive Fingerboard

Tech Deck Olympic Games Paris 2024 Ramp Customizable X-Connect Park Creator Playset & Exclusive Fingerboard Amazon

$16.50 $20

Build your own Paris 2024 skatepark masterpiece with the Tech Deck Paris Olympic X-Connect Ramps, ready to use straight out of the box. Each set includes an exclusive pro skateboarder's board with authentic skate graphics, plus plenty of ramps, rails, and hubbas to perfect your winning tricks. Collect and combine all three X-Connect Ramps from Olympians Aurélien Giraud, Shane O'Neill, and Sky Brown to construct the complete, officially licensed Olympic Games Paris 2024 Tech Deck skatepark.

