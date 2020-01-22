Taylor Swift is giving fans a closer look at her life in new documentary Miss Americana, which debuts on Netflix on Jan. 31 after making its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the film, and it promises an intimate look at Swift's career and her experiences with fame. Directed by Lana Wilson, Miss Americana pulls back the curtain on everything from Swift's songwriting process to her recent foray into political activism and her evolving attitude toward the spotlight.

"I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore," Swift says in the trailer, "and it was my own doing."

Miss Americana was first announced in November, during Swift's dispute with music manager Scooter Braun over his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, including the rights to her first six albums. Swift initially claimed that Big Machine had blocked her from using her old song catalogue in the documentary, but in December it was reported that clearances had been granted for use in Swift's film.

A Complete Guide to Netflix Originals in 2020

Miss Americana is produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Academy Award winner Caitrin Rogers, and Christine O'Malley.

Miss Americana will be available on Netflix and in select theaters starting Friday, Jan. 31.