Swifties won't have to wait long to watch their idol's latest venture. Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will hit the streaming service on Friday, Jan. 31, Vulture reports. This is only a few days after the film will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

The film, directed by Lana Wilson, will offer "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice," per Sundance's official description.

A Complete Guide to Netflix Originals in 2020

Swift first announced news of the documentary in November, right in the middle of her battle with manager Scooter Braun over his acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, including the rights to her first six albums. Swift initially claimed that Big Machine had blocked her from using her old catalogue in the documentary, but in December it was reported that clearances had been granted for use in Swift's film.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will be available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, Jan. 31.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)