Tamera Mowry-Housley is moving on from The Real. The talk show host and former Sister-Sister star announced on Instagram that she is leaving the show after seven years.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I'm so proud o what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy," she wrote in the post. "However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

Mowry-Housley added in the post's caption that she had no intention of making the announcement today, as authorities found her friend Naya Rivera's body in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California earlier in the morning. "I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I'd rather you hear it from me first," the host said.

Mowry-Housley's departure comes ahead of The Real's seventh season, and it has already been renewed for Season 8. Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton remain hosts of the daytime talk show. Mowry-Housley was one of the original hosts of the show when it premiered in the summer of 2013.