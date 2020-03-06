We've been holding it together pretty well so far, but now that Supernatural's final episodes are just around the corner, the reality that the series will soon come to end is just starting to kick in, and the tear ducts are swelling. Plus, new photos of the cast aren't helping matters at all. The CW dropped the final cast portraits for Season 15 with stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, and these brooding pics will have you all up in your feelings.

It feels like yesterday that a baby-faced Ackles and Padalecki were posing for Season 1 shots, and now they're grown ass men whipping out their best Blue Steel faces like it's no big deal. Shoutout to Calvert for mastering that very specific "hey girl" look most notably employed by teen heartthrobs like Devon Sawa and Jonathan Taylor Thomas for the pages of the now-defunct J-14 magazine. Plus, Collins' "stern father who's slightly disappointed in you" stare takes us all the way back Season 4 when Castiel was more of an enemy than a friend to the Winchesters.

Watch Jensen Ackles Tease Jared Padalecki Relentlessly While Sharing Their Favorite Supernatural Moments Ever

Check out the gang's final Supernatural Season 15 portraits below and try not to feel things.

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural Photo: Brendan Meadows/The CW

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural Photo: Brendan Meadows/The CW

Misha Collins, Supernatural Photo: Brendan Meadows/The CW

Alexander Calvert, Supernatural Photo: Brendan Meadows/The CW

The final episodes will see the Winchesters continue continue the search for a way to defeat Chuck (Rob Benedict), who destroyed what they thought was the one weapon that could stop him. And as we get closer to the end, expect plenty of familiar faces to drop by like Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki) and Jo (Danneel Ackles), who will come face to face for the first time in the series. The odds are still stacked against Team Free Will, but thanks to a little help from an unlikely source - -and Jack's return — it looks like their luck is about to change.

See how it all goes down when Supernatural returns with new episodes Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.