Supernatural did an unfair thing. After that jaw-dropping reveal in which Jack made his surprisingly grotesque return, the long-running CW series took another hiatus. But don't worry; you won't have to wait too long to find out how Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Cas (Misha Collins) and the rest of Team Free Will fare in their uphill battle against the creator of the universe. Supernatural will return with new episodes Monday, March 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

The final episodes will see the Winchesters continue the good fight against Chuck (Rob Benedict), which hasn't been going well so far. They've suffered plenty of setbacks, like losing the only weapon that can stop him and having their hero luck stripped away so that in addition to fighting monsters week in and week out, they also had to deal with everyday problems like a flat tire and falling in. The odds are still stacked against the Winchesters, but thanks to a little help from an unlikely source, their luck is about to change.

