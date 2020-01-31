[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Supernatural. Read at your own risk!]



Who else's jaw just hit the floor? Sh-- got real in this week's Supernatural and we are not okay. Thursday's episode saw the return of a powerful Winchester ally, which means very bad news for Chuck (Rob Benedict).

Remember that time Chuck murdered Jack (Alexander Calvert) with the snap of a finger and the young Nephilim wound up in the Big Empty with Billie (Lisa Berry) hitting him up for a very important conversation? Well, we finally know why she was so invested in speaking with him. It turns that Jack was resurrected by Death in the hopes of killing God. Wait, what?



Supernatural's Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins Break Down Jack's Return

While Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) were chasing Garth's (DJ Qualls) lead to an eerie casino, Castiel (Misha Collins) — posing at Agent Lizzo because he has flawless taste in music — took on a case involving someone who looks like Jack and is going by his name, but is doing a very disturbing thing. This alleged Jack has been hunting down Grigori and eating their hearts. That couldn't be him, right?

Friends, it is Jack! After being captured and taken to an empty church by one, he confirmed his true identity along with his reasoning behind this gruesome new gig. He's been going after the bad guys, like the dentist feeding on his patients and the priest who apparently "likes kids," like a real vigilante. Before Jack could further explain, however, Cas showed up for the rescue, and let me tell you, I gasped. This is the moment we've been waiting for all season long.

It's no secret that Cas has been all in his feelings since Jack's shocking death at the end of Season 14, so when they finally reunited face to face, it was a moment. I mean, I actually teared up. Father and (adoptive) son have finally reunited!

Elsewhere, Sam and Dean played a very risky game of pool, in which they gambled to improve their luck. The goddess of fortune rigged the game, though, and the Winchesters were about to walk away with nothing. But after witnessing their heroic act, in which they risked it all to free others who'd been down on their luck, she changed her tune. Chuck can strip them of their luck, but he'll never stop Sam and Dean from being heroes. Moved by their gesture, the goddess freed her hostages and handed the boys a mystical coin that changed their luck for the better.

Back at the bunker, Cas returned with Jack in tow, and the boys were surprised but happy to see him. There were hugs — the feels, guys — and drinks as Jack caught everyone up to speed on what happened since he wound up in the Big Empty. Billie resurrected Jack and sent him to Earth to feed on Grigori hearts in an effort to make him stronger so that eventually he'll be able to fight Chuck. He would have checked in with Cas and the Winchesters sooner, but he needed to lay low so that Chuck, who fears him, wouldn't find him and kill him again. Jack believes that as long as he continues to follow Billie's plan, he'll grow powerful enough to kill God.

Game on.

Supernatural returns with new episodes Monday, March 16 on the CW.