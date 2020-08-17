Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles is reuniting with Eric Kripke for The Boys Season 3. Kripke, showrunner of the both Supernatural and The Boys, cast Ackles as the original superhero, Soldier Boy.

Solider Boy, a clever and sinister play on Captain America, fought in WWII, and his heroic deeds turned him into the first superhero celebrity. From that cult of personality sprang a billion dollar industry that now churns out supes like the Seven — who generally do more harm to the populace than good.

This is Ackles's first role since Supernatural, which will conclude after 15 seasons this fall. When asked about reuniting with Ackles Kripke said in a statement, "When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I'm happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Ackles first announced his addition to the series with a clever Instagram video on Monday. He is the latest major casting announcement for The Boys this month; Shawn Ashmore also recently joined Season 2 as an original member of the Seven named Lamplighter.

The first three episode of The Boys premieres Friday, Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video, with the following five episodes to air weekly.