Supergirl: Lena's Magical Powers Will Deepen Her Trust with Kara and the Super Friends

Despite being the Paragon of Hope, Supergirl wasn't able to complete a totem task for courage in Tuesday's episode of the Arrowverse series, and it's something that will haunt her as the show's sixth and final season continues.

"It's something that she will wrestle with for the rest of the season, wondering why she didn't pass it," Supergirl executive producer Robert Rovner told TV Guide. "But Nyxly says in the episode that it wasn't about showing strength, but it was about showing the vulnerability and that, I think, is the key to Supergirl finally understanding why she didn't pass it."

While Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) wrestles with that puzzle, there's an internal one to solve for Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), who is driven by science and logic, but recently learned she's a witch -- one who might be able to help the Super Friends compete with magic from Fifth Dimension imp Nyxly.

"I think that Lena's growth as a human being is tied in to this struggle," fellow executive producer Jessica Queller said, also speaking to TV Guide this week. "She's always relied on her brilliant intellect and she's also been very suspicious of others because of her earlier experience. We're finally seeing her open up and not keeping secrets and trusting her friends and trusting other people. And this season is a lot about Lena finally really trusting herself. … And as she comes to terms with her own magic, she also evolves as a person who's coming to terms with trusting herself."

These bonds of trust -- with herself and with her friends -- will help Lena as she enters what is essentially a new phase of her life.

"Her friendship with the Super Friends -- all of them -- is kind of front and center in the second half of the season," Rovner said. "One of the things that is new this season -- as Jessica pointed out -- is that she has friends that she can trust and so she isn't burdened by secrets. I think it allows her to kind of face these challenges in a very supported way, which is very exciting for us to have written about, but also to see her kind of grow a community and build a community around her and not fall into old patterns, which you know she's very worried about doing."

As Lena grows, though, she'll eventually have to deal with the return of her brother, Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). And just like the Super Friends, he might have met his match in Nyxly, just in an entirely different way.

"We have to tell you that our favorite villain, Lex Luthor, will be returning and one of the most exciting things is that we will see Lex -- for the first time ever -- fall in love with a worthy evil partner, which might be named Nyxly," Queller shared.

Looking ahead to next week's episode, though, as a result of the first totem test, which Nyxly passed, and Supergirl failed, the two characters are now psychically connected. What that means, according to the producers, is the pain Supergirl experienced as she connected to Nyxly's is going to continue.

"It does get worse before it gets better," Rovner said. "I think that it keeps them connected and it allows Supergirl to face things that she's never been forced to face before. This connection with Nyxly's psyche forces her to kind of really evaluate the power that she's up against, and what she needs to—"

"What lengths she's willing to go to fight it -- is really a lot of, thematically, what we're going to be dealing with now," Queller added.

While it seems that there's little time for human activities other than fighting Fifth Dimensional, totem-craving, power-hungry imps, as the season progresses, the fight at Catco for Super Friends' scoops will put William (Staz Nair) in the hot seat.

"There will be obstacles and danger involved moving forward, but I think the press is so important to our storytelling and I think him being there really allows us to examine the role of truth and accountability as it relates to our Super Friends," Rovner said. "He'll have a big role to play as the season progresses."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.