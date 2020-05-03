There are a lot of ways to celebrate your love of Star Wars, and there's no better time to show off your fandom than May 4, otherwise known as Star Wars Day. And with any holiday, Star Wars Day is also the perfect chance to check out what's on sale in case you're looking to pick up a thing (or two) for yourself or the most favorite droid in your life. And in honor of May 4, many retailers are rolling out new Star Wars merch to add to your growing collection — or to help get yours started.

There are also ways to celebrate without spending very much money. For the price of one Disney+ subscription, you can spend your Star Wars Day watching the new docuseries, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is all about the making of, you guessed it, The Mandalorian, and the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Or, if you're looking to do both, we've got you covered. From T-shirts and things that beep like R2-D2 to completely out there Star Wars items that serve no practical purpose other than for fun, check out the products below for everything you should consider snatching up.

BB-8 suitcase

BB-8 suitcase Photo: Walmart

There's no guarantee that you'll be able to fit a full-size BB-8 into this suitcase, but you might be able to fit a few little ones for wherever you're going — once travel is safe to resume, of course. The suitcase, from American Tourister, has two sides with compartments to hold whatever you're carrying, as well as spherical wheels for easy spinning.

Get it at American Tourister.





Darth Vader Swarovski crystal helmet

Darth Vader Swarovski crystal helmet Photo: Swarovski

There's literally no reason to own a giant Darth Vader helmet made out of crystals (it has over 19,000 in total!), but you know what? There's no reason not to own it either. With only 500 made worldwide, there's all the more reason to add this to your shelf.

Get it at Swarovski.





Darth Vader helmet crossbody bag

Darth Vader helmet crossbody bag Photo: Disney

While you're picking up that Swarovski helmet, why not grab yourself this Darth Vader-inspired bag that can (probably) hold your lightsaber, too? Go to the Dark Side in style.

Get it at Shop Disney.





Droid dog collar

Droid dog collar Photo: Disney

The Force can be strong with your four-legged friends, too. The collar features a repeating print of C-3PO and R2-D2, and comes with an adjustable strap for whatever size you need. There's also a matching leash to go with it if you really want your pet to showcase your Star Wars love.

Get it at Shop Disney.





Hoth t-shirt

Hoth t-shirt Photo: Walmart

This simple black T-shirt features the iconic Hoth scouting droid in place of the O. With short sleeves it will keep you warm, but not too warm, like being shoved into a wampa.

Get it at Walmart.





How To Draw Chewbacca shirt

How To Draw Chewbacca shirt Photo: Walmart

It's super easy to draw everyone's favorite co-pilot if you just follow these simple rules: Draw Chewie's outline, now fill in the rest!

Get it at Walmart.





Millennium Falcon pillow

Millennium Falcon pillow Photo: Target

Cuddling with the real Millennium Falcon is out of the question, so you might as well snuggle up with a smaller plush version of it.

Get it at Hot Topic.





Porg and Porglet plush

Porg and Porglet plush Photo: Amazon

Obviously baby Porgs are called "porglets," but we haven't been able to own them until right now. Having a stuffed mom porg and two baby porgs is almost as good as owning one of the critters yourself.

Get it at Amazon.





Star Wars pop mold

Star Wars pop mold Photo: Williams Sonoma

You can be the coolest non-Jedi in the galaxy with a set of Star Wars pop molds. Make your favorite cold treats in the shape of a Stormtrooper, R2-D2, and Darth Vader.

Get it at Williams Sonoma.





Princess Leia Mrs. Potato Head

Princess Leia Mrs. Potato Head Photo: Target

While many toys depicting "slave Leia" have been wiped off the Star Wars slate, Mrs. Potato head is sporting a very tasteful display of her Tatooine outfit. But can this Mr. Potato head take on a potato Jabba the Hutt?

Get it at Target.





Princess Leia water bottle

Princess Leia water bottle Photo: Williams Sonoma

Whether you're a full-fledged Jedi or a Jedi-in-training, you need to stay hydrated. Do so by carrying this Princess Leia water bottle. It's made of durable stainless steel and can hold up to 17 ounces of whatever you're drinking, including blue milk.

Get it at William Sonoma.





R2-D2 pizza cutter (with sound effects!)

R2-D2 pizza cutter (with sound effects!) Photo: Walmart

Who doesn't want to cut pizza with the help of R2? For all we know, the droid actually had a built in pizza cutter, so a handheld one is the next best thing. The cutter also beeps and boops, so yeah, it is like a pizza party with one of your favorite Star Wars heroes.

Get it at Walmart.





R2-D2 toaster

R2-D2 toaster Photo: Amazon

Do you want to eat regular toast, or do you want to eat toast with R2's likeness burned into it? The answer is obviously the latter, and this R2-D2 toaster will do just that. The description for the toaster also boasts that it can toast waffles, English muffins, or unfrosted toaster pastries, which means all your breakfasts foods can now bear the droid's likeness.

Get it at Amazon.





Return of the Jedi socks

Return of the Jedi socks Photo: Stance

This three-pack of Return of the Jedisocks feature Luke Skywalker, Wicket the Ewok, and a Scout Trooper. They'll keep your feet dry and comfortable all day, whether you're fighting for the Dark Side or the Light.

Get it at Stance.





Star Wars folding table

Star Wars folding table Photo: Amazon

You can take the galaxy with you wherever you go with this cool Star Wars folding table, which is made of aluminum and plastic and conveniently folds up for easy travel wherever your destination might be. There's also a stand for an umbrella if you're headed to a sunny place like Jakku.

Get it at Amazon.