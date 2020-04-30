Just because you have to wear a face mask in public amid the coronavirus pandemic doesn't mean it can't be a stylish face mask featuring one or more of your favorite Disney characters. While some fans have already made their own masks out of old T-shirts, Disney is now selling face masks featuring Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and classic Disney characters, and Disney says the masks meet all U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for non-medical face masks.

As far as I can tell, there is currently not a mask that will make you look like Chris Hemsworth (sorry, guys), but you can, however, show your love for iconic figures like R2D2, Baby Yoda, Mickey Mouse, Forky, the Hulk, the many Disney princesses, and more.

The masks are available for preorder right now, though there is a limit per customer. Expected to ship in June, a pack of four costs just $19.99, and they come in small, medium, and large sizes. Disney's website features exact sizing to help you choose the proper size for you and your family members.

Coronavirus Update: All the TV Shows, Movies, Sports, and Major Events Canceled or Postponed

Purchasing the cloth masks isn't just going to help you protect others around you either. Disney is donating 1 million cloth masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the country with the help of MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people around the world though sourcing and delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need. Disney is also donating all profits from the sales of its masks to MedShare, up to $1 million, now through Sept. 30, 2020.

As cities and states across the U.S. prepare to start reopening, face masks and coverings will be a requirement in some areas in order to help prevent future spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, known as COVID-19. Check with your local government to see if one is required in your area when entering essential businesses, like grocery stores.

For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus pandemic, please visit the WHO website.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)