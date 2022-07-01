Sling TV Streaming Deal: Get Half Off Your First Month — Save Up to $25

Ready to cut the cord? Sling TV is making it a little easier to drop cable with this limited-time deal.

Right now, you can get the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans for $17.50/mo. each for the first month of service. However, if you want the Sling Orange & Blue plan, that goes for $25/mo. for the first month. After your first month, the subscription price jumps back up to $35/mo. or $50/mo., respectively.

But, since there's no long-term contract, you can cancel it afterwards, or just keep streaming at the regular price. If you want live TV and on-demand streaming, then this incredible deal is for you.

So act fast and sign up now, there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Sling TV offers up to 47 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, A&E, Vice, TLC, Syfy, Lifetime, MSNBC, History Channel, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device (check out a complete channel list here). There's even an on-demand library that contains more than 40,000 titles, as well as up to three simultaneous streams and 50 hours of DVR storage space.

Not bad starting at $17.50/mo. for the first month.