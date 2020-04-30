No one appreciates a good Schitt's Creek reimagination effort more than we do. That's why we did our best to break the internet last year by dubbing key scenes from Game of Thrones with Schitt's Creek quotes, and that's also why we simply have to talk about the latest internet concoction involving the Roses.

To be fair, this one's already gotten a stamp of approval from show co-creator and star Dan Levy, so the crow is already out of the bag with this mind-blowing mashup. If you haven't yet seen what Schitt's Creek would look like with a Law & Order bend, though, you're in for a treat.

Below, behold a new version of the Schitt's Creek intro, coupled with the iconic doink doink music and some dramatic freeze frames that make some of the show's most innocuous moments look like some very serious business. Schitt's Creek might've been a place of fancy in the real show, but here, this place looks hardcore and even menacing.

Certainly, that incident at the premiere of The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening would be a whole different story in a show with this mood, and you know what? We kinda want to watch that show, too.

Schitt's Creek is available to stream on Pop and Netflix.