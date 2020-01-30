There are quite a few moments from Schitt's Creek that are bound to keep us smiling long after the final season ends this year, and Alexis Rose's (Annie Murphy) delivery of her original song "A Little Bit Alexis" is one of them. As fans of the Pop TV comedy will no doubt recall, Alexis performed the single — which happened to be the theme song from her "critically reviewed limited reality series" — as an audition piece for Moira Rose's (Catherine O'Hara) production of Cabaret in Season 5, and it was ridiculous and awful and so, so awesome.

As if we could ever forget her lyrical prowess with lines like "Hide your diamonds / Hide your exes / I'm a little bit Alexis," we now have a new version of the tune to savor thanks to Annie Murphy's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Murphy visited the talk show to promote Schitt's Creek's final season, and when she took the stage to perform the piece, host Kelly Clarkson chimed in with a verse of her own, singing: "I'm a classic Bronco / I'm on Texas time / I'm a whole lotta tipsy / When I drink fine wine / I got like 20 jobs/ And I talk a lot / I'm a whole lot married / My man's so hot." In the interest of rhyming with Murphy's signature refrain, Clarkson also signed off with "I'm a little bit Texas."

Beyond all that boogieing, Murphy also told Clarkson just how much landing her role on the Canadian show meant to the actress' career. "Just before Schitt's Creek, things were quite bleak," Murphy explained. "My house had just burnt down, I had like $3 in my bank account. Things were — I hadn't worked in close to two years. Oh, and I had just blown my very first screen test ... and I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, 'Don't do this anymore. This is not for you.' But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt's Creek." Now, to borrow a key line from Alexis' anthem, she's a Hollywood star.

