Calling all Saved by the Bell fans! Mark-Paul Gosselaar has shared our first sneak peek at the revival's version Zack Morris, and it's taking us back!

Gosselaar shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday of himself in the makeup chair on the set of Peacock's Saved by the Bell revival. Though the photo doesn't give much away, it does confirm that Zack's luscious blond locks have whether the years just fine. "One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris. #sbtb #reboot," Gosselaar joked in the caption for the photo, in which he's rocking some totally rad highlights.

So far, we know Zack will be a politician when we pick back up with the world of Bayside High, having risen to the role of Governor in the years since the original show ended. Unfortunately due to the closing of low-income schools, Governor Morris will have to send those students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The privileged students at Bayside are in for a rude awakening when the two worlds collide!

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will also reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, but there's no word yet on whether other series regulars Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, or Dennis Haskins will return. Fans can only hope that the rest of the cast will follow Gosselaar, Lopez, and Berkley's example and sign on for a cameo or two!

The Saved by the Bell revival does not currently have a premiere date.