You don't have to wait until Prime Day itself to get these Kindle deals.
Amazon's Prime Day sales event is just a few days away now, but the retail giant has started the party early with plenty of major deals you can already take advantage of. Including these Kindle e-reader bundles, which include cases and charging docks or other essential accessories for up to 40% off.
There are bundles for four different editions of the Kindle: the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, the Kindle Oasis and the top-end Kindle Scribe, which you can use as an e-ink notepad. The non-Kids Kindle Paperwhite bundles include a fabric cover and a wireless charging dock, and all the others include a cover and a high-powered wall charger.
You'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these deals. However, right now you can sign up for a week of Prime for only $2, and signing up now will allow you to shop all the deals through Prime Day (July 11-12).
These discounts aren't the only reason that right now is a great time to get a Kindle e-reader, though. On top of saving money on the device itself, Prime Members can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, which will net you access to a massive library of books and other reading material. So you can nab a Kindle without needing to immediately also buy a bunch of books to go with it.
