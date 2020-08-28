For 45 years, Saturday Night Live has given sketch comedy fans a reason to stay at home on weekends, and recent events — this year in particular — have proven just how valuable that television tradition really is. To finish out the most recent season amid production shutdowns, even the cast and crew of the show had to improvise with an all-new "SNL at Home" series, with the cast Zoom-ing in their sketches that helped make light of the very heavy news surrounding us all.

It's a time-honored tradition for SNL to bring humor to some difficult moments in current events, particularly when it comes to prominent political figures, and it looks like we may be in for much, much more of that whenever Saturday Night Live returns for Season 46. So, in the spirit of the political season being in full swing, we wanted to take a look back through the SNL vault and remember some of the all-time best political impressions that the series has ever produced.

From Phil Hartman's unforgettable run as Ronald Reagan to Will Ferrell's "strategery"-filled takes on George W. Bush to more contemporary impersonations like Amy Poehler as Hillary Rodham Clinton, Jay Pharoah as Barack Obama, and Kate McKinnon as absolutely everyone, click through the gallery below to revisit SNL's best political impressions.

PHOTOS: Saturday Night Live's Best Political Impressions