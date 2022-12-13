X

Samsung Outlet Deals: Save On 4K TVs, Soundbars, Wireless Earbuds, & More — Up to $2,000 Off

Is it time to upgrade your home entertainment setup? Samsung's got you covered

Rudie Obias

Samsung Outlet deals are happening right now! You'll find big savings on last year's models, so Samsung could make room for newer models in 2023.

Right now, you can save up to a whopping $2,000 on 4K TVs, wireless earbuds, soundbars, and more on all things Samsung. Just think of this deals bonanza on all sorts of deep discounts sitewide.

Samsung

Check out these amazing Samsung Outlet deals — savings on top of savings!

Scroll down and shop the best deals from the Samsung Outlet, below:

Samsung 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, $2,000 (was $3,000)

  • Regular price: $3,000
  • Sale price: $2,000

On sale for $2,000 (was $3,000) at samsung.com, the Samsung 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is a sleek and stylish 4K TV that's designed to be hung on a wall and appreciated for its beauty. And yes, you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more, but the 4K TV's biggest selling point is its clean design.

Check out more incredible deals from the Samsung Outlet, below:

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.