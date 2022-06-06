Streaming Deal: Save Up to $31 on Select Roku Devices and Soundbars

Summer is in full swing, which means deep discounts from Roku.

This week, you can score up to $31 off select Roku devices and soundbars -- including the Roku Express, Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, and more -- at Amazon. Roku is one of the best, if not the best, platforms for all things video and music streaming.

In fact, it boasts the most streaming channels than any other platform with more than 30,000 downloadable channels from the Roku Channel Store. Even the free Roku Channel itself features hundreds of ad-supported movies and TV shows, as well as more than 200 live channels.

Please note: These Roku deals expire on June 11, so act fast and shop now.

Scroll down for all the Roku devices on sale, below:

Roku Express

Regular price: $30

Sale price: $24

On sale for $24 (was $30) at Amazon, the Roku Express is the company's entry-level streaming device that's ideal as a starter streaming device or for travel. It small and compact, while it delivers the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, in Standard and Full HD up to 1080p.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

Sale price: $39

Want to go 4K? The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39, or $11 off, at Amazon. When connected to a 4K TV, it streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and more, while it also streams video faster and smoother than Roku's entry-level model.

Roku Ultra

Regular price: $100

Sale price: $80 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Roku Ultra, which is on sale for $80, or $20 off at Amazon, is the company's most powerful streaming device with the fastest speeds for video streaming and the longest range for Wi-Fi connectivity -- compared to any other Roku streamer. In fact, it comes with an Ethernet port built-in, so it can stream directly from the internet to the device itself for virtually zero lag or buffering.

The streaming device offers popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more, while the Roku Ultra also comes with the Roku Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and easy voice search. The remote even has a headphone jack for private listening.

Roku Streambar

Regular price: $130

Sale price: $99

Want a streaming device? Want a soundbar? The Roku Streambar does both! It's on sale for $99, or $31 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 25 percent savings. The hybrid streamer offers 4K video streaming with instant access to streaming channels, like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube TV, and more, while it can also beef up your home audio with crisp and clear sound -- thanks to its four-speaker system and Dolby Audio support.

Roku Streambar Pro

Regular price: $180

Sale price: $150

Right now, the Roku Streambar Pro is on sale for $150, or $30 off, at Amazon. While this hybrid streamer delivers quick access to streaming channels, such as Netflix, Showtime, AMC+, and more, in 4K, it also offers up richer and cleaner home audio with Dolby Audio support and virtual surround sound, so you can feel like you're in the middle of all of the action. It's Bluetooth enabled to sync your smartphone to it too.