Roku Premiere Plus Review: Is It Worth It?

Roku

Roku Premiere Plus Pros Roku Premiere Plus Cons 4K HD viewing Voice-enabled Simple setup and home screen Only available at select retailers, not through Roku Doesn't support 5GHz and 802.11ac wi-fi Won't get all app updates due to not being in production anymore

What is Roku Premiere Plus?

The Roku Premiere Plus is one of Roku's mid-level devices. It's slightly more advanced than one of the Sticks but below the Ultra. However, Roku is no longer producing the Premiere Plus, which means it's only available at select places, including Amazon and Walmart. It offers 4K viewing but isn't as advanced in wi-fi capabilities as some other streaming devices. There is plenty to like about this device, though, including the content it offers and easy setup.

Roku Premiere Plus pricing

The Roku Premiere Plus can only be purchased from a few places, and the prices vary. At the time of writing it's available on Amazon for $115, but at Walmart for $90. Because it's no longer in production, the prices are higher now than what Roku originally offered it for, which was roughly $50. You might also find one of these devices on eBay or another resale site, and prices will vary based on condition and the seller.There is also the Roku Ultra which is similarly priced and features similar specs to the Roku Premiere Plus.

Roku Premiere Plus features

Setup

As with any Roku, the setup is simple. It connects with an HDMI cord, which then connects to the TV, as well as a power source. You can power it through the TV or the wall. Once connected, turn on the TV and connect to the internet. You can then follow the on-screen prompts for further setup, which is a breeze. You'll also have to set up and log into any of your apps as well.

Design

The Roku Premiere Plus is almost a hybrid of the stick and a box device. While it doesn't plug directly into the TV like a stick, you can attach it to the back of the TV, because it's pretty small. It comes with an adhesive that can be used to tuck it out of sight, unlike a larger model like the Roku Ultra. It has an ethernet port, HDMI port, Micro SD port, and power port.

Remote

The Roku Premiere Plus comes with what Roku calls an "enhanced" remote. It has a sleek design with minimal buttons, including a home button, a back button, navigation buttons, and shortcut buttons to popular apps. It also has volume buttons on the side of the remote.

There's a headphone jack on the other side so you can plug in headphones to watch TV without interrupting anyone else nearby. The remote also doesn't require line of sight to the TV, which means you can still use it even if you're not pointing it at the device. The remote can also control the TV itself, like by changing the volume. You can also use your remote to voice-control the TV.

Streaming quality

You can watch your shows and movies in 4K if you have a TV that supports it. This particular device doesn't offer Dolby Vision, so the HDR content is streamed as HDR10. Unless you have a Dolby Vision-enabled TV, this shouldn't be too big of a deal, as the UHD capabilities are still here with this device.

Keep in mind, though, that streaming at these higher qualities will also only work the best if your internet connection supports it. For example, Netflix recommends a speed of 25Mbps to stream 4K UHD.

On the topic of connectivity, though, the Roku Premiere Plus is only compatible with 802.11 (b/g/n compatible) with WEP, WPA, and WPA2 support. This means it won't work with faster or newer wi-fi connections on the 5GHz and 802.11ac level.

Content

Roku is well stacked with content for viewers to choose from. Popular subscription apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are here, as well as Apple TV+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Live TV apps include Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo TV. These will all require a paid subscription as well.

You'll find a large collection of channel apps that you can either subscribe to independently or log into through your cable service if you have one. Some of them are even free! Find channels like Comedy Central, Paramount Plus, The CW, Showtime, NBC, E!, AMC, Starz, and more. If a channel has an app, you can find it here. You can find news app channels that range from People TV to TMZ and sports apps like ESPN, Fox Sports, or NBC Sports.

You'll even find channel apps that offer free content too, like IMDb TV, Plex, and Tubi, all of which have a library of on-demand TV shows and movies. There are channels to stream music as well, like Pandora, Spotify, and Amazon Music. If you're looking for something even more specialized, though, there are channels to cater to whatever your musical taste might be.

That's not all, though. The Roku Premiere Plus also offers a few games, especially for little ones. There are collections of arcade-style games, kid-friendly games, and more. Though Roku isn't always thought of as a streaming device for games, they are there if you want them. Roku also has its own Roku Channel with a selection of free TV and movies to watch. The content is always changing so you never know what you might find here.

Roku Premiere Plus compared

Below you'll find short overviews of the differences between Roku Premiere and some of its competition. For an even deeper dive into what Roku, Google, and Amazon offer in regards to streaming check out our Roku vs. Chromecast vs. Amazon Fire head-to-head.

Roku Premiere Plus vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon's most comparable device to the Roku Premiere Plus. It's $50, which is the original retail price of the Premiere Plus. While it also offers 4K HD viewing, it takes it a step further with Dolby Vision -- something the Roku device does not have. Both streaming devices offer voice-control, though Amazon's is tailored to Alexa. The Fire TV Stick also supports 5GHz wi-fi, whereas the Roku does not. The streaming content is similar, aside from some smaller channels specific to each device (like the Roku Channel), but the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a bit more advanced than the Roku Premiere Plus.

Roku Premiere Plus vs. Google Chromecast

The Google Chromecast is cheaper than the Roku Premiere Plus -- it's just $30. Again you're getting much the same in the way of the streaming apps, and the differences come in in the other features. For example, with the Chromecast, you can connect your other enabled devices, like a Nest camera, and view it on your TV. The Chromecast is also voice enabled like the Roku, though it's designed with Google's voice functionality. The device is small, similar to the Roku, but works on the 5GHz wi-fi, which is a major boost over the Roku. However, Chromecast functions differently than a Roku, in that you use your mobile device to control it. While it works for some, it's cumbersome for others. Another small win for Roku? It includes an HDMI cord and the Chromecast does not.

Our Final Take

Though the Roku Premiere Plus is a decent streaming device, the biggest concern is that it's a difficult device to find because it's already out of production. If you want to purchase a new streaming device, you might be better off buying one that's a little newer, as it will have a better wi-fi capability and be more likely to remain updated with each of Roku's rollouts. However, if you already own a Roku Premiere Plus, you've got a solid streaming device that works just fine.