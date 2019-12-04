Riverdale's fashion-forward spin-off Katy Keene is fast approaching, but we'll meet the eponymous character before we step into this new world. According to E! News, Lucy Hale is set to guest-star on Riverdale ahead of the show's debut on The CW.

Although Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) name-dropped her dear old friend Katy in Riverdale's Halloween episode, we'll actually get to meet Miss Keene herself when Veronica makes a trip to New York City for a college interview in Riverdale's Feb. 5 episode, which airs one day before the spin-off premieres. Veronica will pay her old friend a visit, and unsurprisingly a shopping spree shall ensue!

"Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy's world — New York City — and established Katy in the Riverdale universe," executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi told E! News. "For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn't be more excited that it's old friends Veronica and Katy — Cami and Lucy — having fun and heart-to-hearts!"

It's important to keep in mind that while this mini-crossover will be a good primer for the Katy Keene character, the spin-off actually takes place five years ahead of Riverdale's timeline, so the Katy we meet on Riverdale will be slightly less seasoned than the one we'll meet when Katy Keene premieres. And who knows, maybe one day, time jumps allowing, Katy Keene will get a visit from a Riverdale citizen — other than Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), that is!

Katy Keene premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8/7c on The CW.

