[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. Read at your own risk!]

C'mon, son! Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez), Gus (Dulé Hill), and the rest of the Psych family are back in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the long-awaited Psych movie sequel. As its title suggests, the film welcomes Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) back to the franchise following Omundson's massive stroke in 2017, which minimized his involvement in the first movie to a quick video call with Juliet (Maggie Lawson). Now, Lassie is back at the center of the action. Lassie Come Home finds the chief recovering after being shot on the job, but he's starting to suspect that something isn't right in his fancy medical clinic — and Shawn, Gus, and Jules are on the case.

Like any good Psych story, it's a madcap investigation with plenty of twists, and not only in the case. (Guess who's pregnant!) But it's also packed with fun dialogue, running gags, and pop culture references to everything from Us to This Is Us — which Rodriguez skewers with a wink at his ABC series, A Million Little Things. Check out the best jokes in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home below, and head here for a full recap of the action.

Shawn: "Gus, don't be the night your dad fell asleep inside your mom. We can't just stop doing bits we've been doing for 10 years. We have fans. They have expectations. There'll be a huge backlash."

Gus: "Shawn, we are two dumbasses. We do not have fans."

Shawn: "My name is Shawn Spencer, this is my full-fledged partner All the Pips in One."

Gus (who now gets to refuse nicknames until they land on one he likes): "Accepted."

Gus on Lassie: "He's a tough man with the thick skin of a Northern White Rhino but the heart of a smaller, less white rhino."

Gus' phone isn't working right because he "downloaded a rogue app that changes all of [his] emojis into little Jamaicans. Seventeen viruses." (His cousin partnered on the app with Greg Grunberg.)

The old Psych office has been turned into Santa Barbara's only pop-up cat restaurant run by a woman named Maisie (Rodriguez's A Million Little Things co-star Allison Miller).

Shawn, entering the office: "Are we on the same page right now?"

Gus: "Yes. Alternative Spider-Verse."

Maisie: "How old do you think I am?"

Gus: "9."

Shawn. "41."

Maisie: "41?"

Shawn: "Like the girl from Orphan."

Henry (Corbin Bernsen): "You left behind a slow cooker with a three-pound roast in it. You nearly This Is Us'd the entire block."

Shawn: "This Is Us? Dad, why are you watching that show? They have the same show on ABC, but newer."

Shawn and Gus mail Woody (Kurt Fuller) a hand they found in the woods — and Shawn fills the rest of the package with smoked meat, leading Gus to a serious misunderstanding.

Woody: "Guys, first of all, thank you for the delicious smoked meats."

Gus: "He ate the hand?"

Buzz's (Sage Brocklebank) wife is "teaching yoga to horses now."

Shawn (thinking he's about to be a father): "I'm not ready for this. You know the windows in the loft don't even fully close, right? I'm going to have to replace them, otherwise this is Baby's Day Out all over again."

Gus: "Shawn, calm down, calm down. You're spinning. No reason to get worked up over John Hughes' worst idea."

Shawn's definition of a tough guy: "Probably didn't even cry when Liz Berkley got addicted to speed in Saved by the Bell."

Shawn thinks human babies have a "two-year gestation period."

Lassie's nurse, Dolores (Sarah Chalke): "Truth be told I like you, Carlton. You've got soft lips and a chest full of hair plentiful enough to wake all of Destiny's Child."

Selene: "Burton Guster, will you make me the happiest woman on this planet — on Earth... and Pluto..."

Gus, squeaking: "And Pluto?"

Gus: "Selene, will you marry me and protect me from spiders and polar bears and agree to live next door to Shawn and Jules and have connecting pools in our backyards and a lazy river running through our living rooms?"

Selene: "That's a ton to unpack."

Gus: "It is."

Vick (Kirsten Nelson): "What's a Shules?"

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is now streaming on Peacock.