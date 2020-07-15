It's hard to believe it, but Psych has done it again! NBC Universal's streaming site Peacock has officially launched, and with it, the next Psych movie, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. And yes, it lived up to the hype.

Most of the movie focused on Lassiter's (Timothy Omundson) hospital recovery after being shot on the job, and Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus' (Dulé Hill) investigation into whether there were ghostly shenanigans going on at his recovery center. Spoiler alert: They weren't. The spooky goings-on were actually caused by a mix of truth serum rock candy and an amateur blackmail conspiracy. You know, typical Psych stuff!

The one major twist of the movie, however, came when Shawn discovered a positive pregnancy test in Jules' (Maggie Lawson) car. Considering they'd just gotten married in the first movie, things were moving a little too quickly for Shawn, which sent him into a hilarious tailspin. In the end, Shawn accepted he was about to become a dad, and seemed pretty up for the task, but it turns out he was off the hook. The positive test he found actually belonged to Selene (Jazmyn Simon), which was, of course, revealed in the midst of a confrontation with a gun-wielding Russian villain. Naturally, Gus promptly passed out after hearing the news.

The big bad who'd been puppeting said Russian turned out to be none other than Lassiter's flirty nurse, Dolores (Sarah Chalke). Her plan was kind of brilliant, but that doesn't mean we were OK with it when she ended up trying to do Lassier in after she'd been found out. Lassie doesn't go down that easy though, and thanks to an encouraging hallucination of his dad (played by Joel McHale), he got the best of her.

Unlike the first Psych movie, Psych: Lassie Come Home didn't end on a wild cliffhanger involving John Cena — and frankly, we're a little disappointed about it — but that doesn't mean the story is over! Creator Steve Franks originally planned to create six Psych movies, so we could be getting sequels for years to come!

Psych: Lassie Come Home is currently streaming on Peacock.