Prime Video to Stream First-Ever 'Black Friday' NFL Game in 2023

Professional football is about to become synonymous with Black Friday after the NFL and Amazon announced that Prime Video will exclusively stream the first-ever Black Friday game. The announcement comes a little over a week after Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022. The game is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 24, 2023, with an expected kickoff time of 3 p.m. ET. It remains to be seen who will be taking the field for the historic game, as the participating teams won't be announced until the 2023 schedule is released.

"Thanksgiving is synonymous with football and we're excited to give our fans another day of NFL action during this holiday weekend," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer for NFL Media. "Amazon is uniquely positioned to partner with us for this game as Black Friday is one of the most important days of the year for their business."

Prime Video is currently the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football after Amazon and the league agreed to an 11-year deal, worth $13 billion as part of the league's first digital media package. The streaming giant has seen success so far during its inaugural season. Through the first 5 games, TNF has averaged 10.8 million viewers according to Nielsen Media Research and among viewers in the 18-34 demographic, there's a 48% increase.

"Thursday Night Football has already proven tremendously successful on Prime Video, delivering millions of viewers every week, and we're excited to expand our relationship with the NFL with the inaugural Black Friday game, starting next year," said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. "Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we're thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game."

For now, the 2023 game is the only Black Friday game that is on the docket but that could change. While speaking at Tuesday's Fall League Meeting in New York, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league does not usually "do things for one year."

"I would call that entire weekend a football weekend," Goodell said of Thanksgiving weekend. "We think there's room for the NFL on Friday. We're excited by it, we think it's gonna be a great thing and we'll announce plans as we go."

