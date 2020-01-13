Phoebe Waller-Bridge spent a lot of time at the mic during Sunday night's 25th Critics' Choice Awards. Her acclaimed Amazon series Fleabag cleaned house with wins for best comedy series, best actress in a comedy series for Waller-Bridge, and best supporting actor in a comedy series for Andrew Scott. And since she's no stranger to giving acceptance speeches — Fleabag's second season has already earned her armfuls of Emmys and Golden Globes — Waller-Bridge came prepared to shake up her "thank you"s, sharing a fun anecdote about how Jennifer Lopez had a hand in bringing Hot Priest (Scott) to life.

2020 Critics' Choice Awards: See the Winners List

While accepting her best comedy series trophy, Waller-Bridge explained, "This is a bit of a random shout-out, but you have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work. Somebody who inspires this show in a way they will never know, and that is J.Lo. I decided that the priest's favorite song was 'Jenny from the Block,' and it opened up the entire character for me. So, I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine. So, thank you."

Lopez was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for best supporting actress in Hustlers, but she didn't not appear to be there during Waller-Bridge's speech, which is a real shame because you just know J.Lo's live reaction to the news that she inspired the internet's latest boyfriend would have been priceless.

Fleabag Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Amazon Prime.

Andrew Scott, Fleabag Photo: Amazon

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)