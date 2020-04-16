If anything, it looks like HBO's upcoming do-over of Perry Mason is going to be very quotable. The first thing star Matthew Rhys says in the first trailer for the upcoming detective drama is something we can all relate to: "I don't like it here... everybody's up to something." Amen, brother.

HBO's take on the legendary criminal defense lawyer, who was created for the page by Erle Stanley Gardner and adapted into a 1950s television show and famously played by Raymond Burr, is set in 1932 and drenched in noir and jazz, setting a moody atmosphere for Perry Mason to tear through the justice system. And Mason looks plenty disaffected to give the show the bite it deserves.

In addition Rhys, in his first major role since his Emmy-winning performance in The Americans, John Lithgow and Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany also star in the miniseries written by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald. (Robert Downey Jr. was originally going to star, and True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto was going to write it, but they both dropped out because of other projects.)

"The way I see it, there's what's legal, and there's what's right," Mason says. Look for Etsy cross stitches of Perry Mason quotes to start popping up sometime after Sunday, June 21, when Perry Mason premieres on HBO.