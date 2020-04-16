Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We're here to help! Here is a list of all the best new shows and movies released on Netflix the week of April 17-23.

Netflix is releasing a torrent of content this week. Even this week's comedy special, Middleditch and Schwartz, is a three-parter. Your best bets are the sure-to-be-a-thing trashy reality competition Too Hot to Handle and the family sitcom #blackAF, which is kind of like black-ish without network TV restrictions. Beyond that, it's the usual mix of international fare, kids' programming, and documentaries. The pipeline ain't dried up yet.

All titles debut on Friday, April 17 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Too Hot to Handle, Season 1

The trashiest show since Tiger King. On this reality competition, a gaggle of hot and horny Brits have to live together in a villa, but they're forbidden from sexual activity of any kid. No snogging, no wanking, and certainly none of the ol' in-out in-out. And these young folks have a really, really hard time with it. They have to look within and find a spiritual solution for the emptiness they feel. Not all holes can be filled physically. A YouTube commenter on the trailer described this as "basically Love Island but Amazon's Alexa is controlling everything," which is incredibly on point.

#blackAF, Season 1

Prolific producer Kenya Barris — best known for creating the great ABC sitcom black-ish — chafed at the restrictions placed on him at Disney-owned ABC Studios, so he left for Netflix. Now he's back with a black-ish-ish comedy series called #blackAF, which you know is edgier because it has an implied swear in the title. Like black-ish, it's semi-autobiographical, but even more so, as Barris plays a fictionalized version of himself, showing what Hollywood and parenthood is like for a superrich black family. Rashida Jones plays his wife, Joya, and she too probably has a pretty similar life to the character, except her real life has more Vampire Weekend. (Trailer)

Everything Else

Middleditch & Schwartz

Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) are two of the best improvisers in the game, and here they team up for a trio of fully improvised comedy specials. Ben Schwartz, like many successful comedians, is a sneakerhead, and in the three specials he's wearing Jordan 1s, Jordan 3s, and Nike Air Safaris. Very good sneakers all. (Tuesday, April 21)

Betonrausch

A Wolf of Wall Street-esque tale of greed and corruption that follows two German fraudsters as they do real estate scams in Berlin. Based on a true story. (Trailer)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

When a cartel comes to collect the cocaine his apprentice stashed in his sawmill without his knowledge, Saïd fights back. The subject matter and murky lighting for this movie will have you thinking "French Ozark." (Trailer)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

This animated series about a group of friends trying to survive young adolescence and the zombie apocalypse reminds me of the TV-Y7 cartoons I used to watch on Saturday mornings in the late '90s and early '00s. Issa vibe. (Trailer)

Legado en los huesos (The Legacy of the Bones)

A detective investigates a suicide connected to a murder she previously solved in northern Spain. This is a sequel to The Invisible Guardian, if you're up on your Spanish mystery thrillers. (Trailer)

Sergio

Narcos' Wagner Moura stars in this biopic of Sérgio Vieira de Mello, a UN diplomat from Brazil who was killed in a bombing in Baghdad in 2003. Knives Out's Ana de Armas co-stars. (Trailer)

Cooked With Cannabis, Season 1

You've watched a cooking competition show before. But have you ever watched a cooking competition show... on weed? (Trailer / Monday, April 20)

The Midnight Gospel, Season 1

Adventure Time's Pendleton Ward produces this 420-friendly animated series that adapts interviews from the Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast. It follows a "spacecaster" who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life. (Trailer / Monday, April 20)

Absurd Planet, Season 1

Planet Earth with a goofy sense of humor. Watch the clip to understand what I mean. (Trailer / Wednesday. April 22)

Circus of Books

In this documentary, filmmaker Rachel Mason investigates how her unassuming parents, Karen and Barry Mason, became the foremost distributors of gay porn in Los Angeles, and created a hub for the gay community during the AIDS crisis. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 22)

El silencio del pantano (The Silence of the Marsh)

In the second Spanish crime thriller coming to Netflix this week, a crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in the city of Valencia. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 22)

The Plagues of Breslau

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century "plague" of criminal punishments in this Polish riff on Se7en. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 22)

The Willoughbys

This animated family comedy features the voices of Ricky Gervais, Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, and a bunch more big comedy names, and is computer-animated to look like stop motion. Pretty cool! (Trailer / Wednesday, April 22)

Win the Wilderness, Season 1

Six couples compete to win a beautiful log cabin in the Alaskan wilderness by trying to prove to the builders and current owners that they have what it takes to survive in the middle of nowhere in this British reality series. (Trailer / Wednesday, April 22)

The House of Flowers, Season 3

It's the final season of this Mexican dark comedy about a rich family with seriously messed up lives. It's 1979, and it's all about sex, drugs, and disco, baby! (Trailer / Thursday, April 23

