Sir Patrick Stewart stopped by The View on Wednesday morning to promote the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard and turned his visit into a very special moment for View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who recurred on Star Trek: The Next Generation with Stewart over 30 years ago.

"I have something that I need to bring up, if that's OK," Stewart began ominously, "I'm here with a formal invitation, and it's for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues — of which I am one — want to invite you into the second season."

Goldberg appeared overwhelmed by the request and immediately got up from the table to hug her old co-star, accepting the invitation. In the background, a throwback photo of the Goldberg and Stewart in their Star Trek garb appeared while Goldberg explained her fond feelings for the show.

Star Trek's Sir Patrick Stewart on Returning to Jean-Luc Picard: 'He's Always Been There'

"This was one of the great experiences of my life," she said. "I've said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning. I had the best, best time."

Goldberg played the bartender Guinan on Next Generation for 28 episodes between 1988 and 1993. Apparently, she made quite the impression herself while she was on set.

"It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you one more time," Stewart added.

Star Trek: Picard takes place 20 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, the last Star Trek feature film to star Stewart, and will pick up amidst the aftermath of the planet Romulus being destroyed.

The series premieres Thursday, Jan. 23 on CBS All Access and has already been renewed for a second season.