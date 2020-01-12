Here's a bit of news that will add some pep in your step: Star Trek: Picard has been renewed for a second season ahead of its debut. Julie McNamara, CBS All Access executive vice president of original content, made the announcement Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, adding that 12 Monkeys showrunner Terry Matalas has signed on as an executive producer for Season 2.

Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his role as the beloved captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series, which is set 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Next Generation's series finale. In that time, a catastrophic event sent Picard into seclusion on his family's winery, far away from the USS Enterprise. The series offers up a new take on the iconic character, a man greatly shaped in his later years by an unknown event that has added hard edges to the usually polished man.

In addition to Stewart, the series also stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora as all-new characters. Plus, Next Generation alumni Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner will reprise their roles as William Riker and Data, respectively. Star Trek: Voyager's Jeri Ryan is also set to return as Seven of Nine.

Star Trek: Picard premieres Thursday, Jan. 23 on CBS All Access.

