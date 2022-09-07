Paramount Plus & Showtime Bundle: Get 2 Streaming Services For The Price of 1 — Starting at $8/Mo.

The best of both worlds in one bundle. Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) has finally combined two great streaming services for one low price.

Right now, you can get both Paramount+ & Showtime starting at $8/mo. -- that's up to half off, if you were to subscribe to each service individually ($5/mo. for the ad-supported plan and $11/mo., respectively). This price is good for the lifetime of your subscription.

However, you can cancel at anytime, but if you do, the price goes away. You'll have to pay for both separately, if you return. And best of all? Both services are available in just one place, the Paramount+ app (or paramountplus.com).

But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires at the end of the day on October 2.

Get two streaming services for one low price. Getty Images

Paramount+ is the home of hit original series, such as 1883, The Offer, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Players, The Good Fight, and more; as well as original movies, like Secret Headquarters, Orphan: First Kill, Honor Society, Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, and much more. It's also where you'll find new blockbusters, including The Lost City, Scream (2022), Jackass Forever, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and many others.

In addition, the streaming service has live sports with NFL on CBS, SEC, UEFA, NWSL, and SPFL games (along with other sports leagues), as well as live news from CBS News, CBS Sports, 60 Minutes, and more. You'll also find Paramount Global brand "hubs" for popular movies and TV shows from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, MTV/VH1, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Smithsonian Channel.

Meanwhile, Showtime is the home for original series, including Yellowjackets, The Chi, American Gigolo, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Billions, and others. The streamer has hit movies too, like The Contractor, Up In The Air, Match Point, Selma, and much more. In fact, Showtime has just about every A24 film available to stream, such as Lady Bird, Midsommar, Zola, The Green Knight, Good Time, and more. The streaming service also features live sports, like boxing events and MMA (mixed martial arts) fights.

Overall, this bundle is pretty good starting at just $8/mo.

