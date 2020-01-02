It is official: The wait between Outlander Season 4 and Season 5 will be the second-longest Droughtlander that fans have had to face over the course of the series (the wait between Season 2 and Season 3 was longer by 30 days).

When we last saw the Frasers, Jamie (Sam Heughan) was being handed orders from the Governor to hunt down Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) for his treasonous acts against the crown. Jamie swore loyalty to the Brits in order to get the land he needed for he and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to start their new life, but as the colonies head closer to the American Revolution, will that oath hold up? Knowing Jamie, there's no chance of that.

It was a happier ending for Bri (Sophie Skelton), who reunited with Roger (Richard Rankin), who agreed to stay in the past and help her raise her son, whether he's Roger's or Stephen Bonnet's (Ed Speleers).

Will the Fraser clan finally find some peace in the Americas in Season 5? That remains to be seen, but here's everything we know about the next chapter of their adventure so far.

Premiere Date: Sunday, Feb. 16 on Starz

Reading Material: Season 5 is based on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, The Fiery Cross. Book spoilers for those who want them are available here.

First Footage: The first live-action footage of Season 5 debuted in August in a promo for the Starz app and doesn't give us a lot, but Jamie and Claire stood stoic at Fraser's Ridge as Claire announces, "It's time." Time to leave? Join the revolution? Eat some more turtle soup? We are open to all of the above!

First Photo: Despite the impending revolution, Jamie and Claire looked very happy and bundled up in the first photo from the season, which Starz released in April.

Your first photo from Season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 16, 2019

Bree and Roger look well: Following the Jamie and Claire photo, Starz released the first image of Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), as well as baby Jem. The adorable family unit seems to be enjoying some fresh air at Fraser's Ridge before the Revolution kicks off. If anyone deserves a break, it is those two. Check it out.

It's going to be sexier: Executive producer Maril Davis teased to reporters last winter that the writers were hoping to bring the romance back to Outlander after Season 4's adventure left little room for Jamie and Claire to have private moments alone. "I do anticipate a return, hopefully, to that [intimacy] next season," Davis said. "Every season has its different storylines and where we're going. We can't always re-create the first season, which was very special. It just has to be within the story and feel like its organic. That's something we work on and the actors work on. It's a collaboration."

First trailer: The first trailer for Season 5 was revealed at New York Comic Con in October and sees Claire pledging to keep her family safe, "time, history, space, be damned." The full-length clip is above!

Gabaldon is writing an episode: The author of the Outlander book series revealed on Twitter on Oct. 8 that she is writing the eleventh episode of Season 5. This will be the second episode of the show that Gabaldon has written; she also wrote Season 2, Episode 11. The author also admitted on Twitter that 11 is her lucky number.

What, you mean.....《drumroll》....like Ep 511? 🤔



Why, yes...I think I -did- manage to squeeze that in, now you mention it...😜 https://t.co/rSdlmDO9br — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) October 7, 2019

There will be new faces and a familiar one: In November, Starz announced three additional Season 5 cast members. Paul Gorman will play twins Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley, indentured servants to Aaron Beardsley who become tenants at Fraser's Ridge in the novel. Harlots alum Bronwyn James will play Fanny Beardsley, the abused wife of Aaron Beardsley. Finally, Chris Donald will return as plantation owner Philip Wylie.

Stand for all in the new key art: Jamie and Claire are looking fierce in the key art for Season 5, which declares "Stand for All" as the tagline of the season. It looks like this couple is definitely ready for the revolution.

Outlander returns Sunday, Feb. 16 on Starz.