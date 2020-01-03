There's just a little over a month before Outlander returns, and to help us through the wait, Starz dropped the first full trailer for Season 5 on Friday morning. If you thought 18th-century Scotland was dicey, you haven't seen anything yet. The Frasers are gearing up for the American Revolution, and it's going to take all of the cunning they have to survive.

"I swore an oath to the crown," Jamie (Sam Heughan) says in the trailer. "But I will not stand by and watch my kin killed."

And as Jamie prepares for battle — swearing, in one of this trailer's many tender moments for the couple, that he'll come back to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) — he also has to question whether their daughter would be better off somewhere else.

"It would be safer in your time," Jamie tells Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Outlander Season 5 is based on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novel series, The Fiery Cross. It will pick up right after Season 4 left off with Jamie receiving the orders to turn Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) over to the governor. The Frasers must find a way to keep up appearances with their British landlord while also preparing for a fight they know the colonies will win as they try to keep their family together.

Outlander Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c on Starz.

