Newly minted Grammy-winner Billie Eilish performed a haunting rendition of The Beatles' "Yesterday" for the Oscars In Memoriam segment at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Sunday night.

Kobe Bryant, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, and Peter Mayhew were among the late actors, producers, writers and other members of Tinseltown whose faces flashed on the screen during Eilish's performance. Notably missing from the emotional tribute were Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.

Watch the full In Memoriam performance in the video above.

Check out more TV Guide coverage of the 2020 Oscars here.