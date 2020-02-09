The Oscars are here! In the lead-up to Hollywood's biggest night, it's a contest between Sam Mendes' war epic 1917, which picked up the Golden Globe and BAFTA big prizes, and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, which won the SAG Award for Best Drama Ensemble and the WGA's Best Original Screenplay award. However, you can't count out Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, to name a few. So, while there are some heavy favorites going into the 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars' Best Picture race is still a contested category, and Oscar voters have definitely surprised us before.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Academy Awards, including how to watch, who the nominees are, and who is performing at the biggest award show of the year.

Laura Dern Photo: Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic

It seems like the acting awards are sewn up going into the Academy Awards, but anything can happen on Hollywood's biggest night. Find out who prevails over surprisingly contentious categories like Best Production Design and Best Costume Design and takes home the big prizes with the full winners list.

Before the show actually kicks off, we get to play fashion critic as the nominees, presenters, and performers walk the red carpet. Two-tone ensembles seemed to be the theme of the evening, but some A-listers were able to make that memo work better than others. There were also a few, like Spike Lee and Natalie Portman, who decided to make a statement with their red carpet looks, and we give them a huge round of applause in our roundup of the best and worst dressed stars at the Oscars.

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

The Oscars went host-free for the second year in a row, and once again was better for it. Janelle Monáe's musical number and a couple of minutes of jokes from top-tier past hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock were more than enough to fill the room with energy and fun. The performance featured cameos from Billy Porter and Florence Pugh's flower gown from Midsommar, which Monáe wore during her rousing performance - and she managed to inject a little bit of social commentary into the middle of it. Read the full review of the Oscars opening monologue performance.

Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo, Parasite Photo: NEON CJ Entertainment

Haven't seen this year's Academy Awards nominees? Want to know what the fuss is all about? We've done the legwork for you. Here's your digital guide to when, where, and how to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies.

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

As one of the nominees for Best Original Song, Frozen II's"Into the Unknown" obviously nabbed a performance at the Oscars, but what you might not have expected was to hear so many voices joining Idina Menzel's on stage. In an awesome nod to the international success of Frozen and its sequel, voice actresses from around the world also voiced Elsa joined Menzel on stage to accompany her in the song. Watch Idina Menzel's Oscars performance here.

Eminem, 92nd Academy Awards Photo: MARK RALSTON, AFP via Getty Images

This year's Oscars boasted one of the most random — but also most welcome — surprises of all time: an Eminem performance. Yes, Marshall Mathers decided to drop some bars at the award ceremony, appearing from a trap door and serving up a full-on performance of his Academy Award-winning 2003 hit from 8-Mile. Here's why...

Brad Pitt, 92nd Academy Awards Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has largely sidestepped political statements in favor of self-deprecating jokes throughout his awards season sweep this year, but that all changed during Sunday night's Oscars when he took the stage to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with a pointed dig at Senate Republicans...

Natalie Portman, 92nd Annual Academy Awards Photo: Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Natalie Portman hasn't been shy about championing female directors during awards season, and she took it to a new level for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. In a fashion-forward move, Portman incorporated the names of female directors into her outfit for the evening. What appear to be buttons or just intricate lace details on the lapels of Portman's cape are actually elegantly stitched names of female directors who were not nominated for Oscars at this year's ceremony.

Hair Love began with a Kickstarter campaign and culminated with an Oscar win. The pic was honored with the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film on Sunday night. Former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed Hair Love, joined the film industry following his football retirement in 2007 after playing for a number of teams including the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. He dedicated the Oscar win to Kobe Bryant, who won in the same category two years ago.

Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King, and Mahershala Ali Photo: John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

This year's list of presenters features some A-list comedians, movie stars, and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, and Taika Waititi.

Billie Eilish Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Per usual, the nominees for Best Original Song will perform their works as the music breaks for the show, so you can expect to see Randy Newman with his Toy Story 4 ballad, Elton John for Rocketman, Chrissy Metz with her Breakthrough song "I'm Standing with You," and Idina Menzel bringing the Frozen II magic (along with the women who voice Elsa in Denmark, Germany, Japan, Mexico [for Latin America], Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, and Thailand). Meanwhile, Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo will sing "Stand Up" from Harriet.

Aside from the nominees, Grammys favorite Billie Eilish will also step onto the Oscar stage for a "special performance," according to the show organizers, as will singer Janelle Monáe. However, details about what they're each performing are being kept under wraps.

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony airs on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

