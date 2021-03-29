Sign in to customize your TV listings
One of the most exciting Star Wars stories in development right now is the as-yet-untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+, which will bring Ewan McGregor back to the Star Wars universe to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the series will offer a deep dive into the psyche of the beloved Jedi mentor and will see him going up against some extremely familiar foes.
Here's everything we know about the new series so far.
Latest news: A number of new cast members have been announced for the Obi-Wan series. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie have all joined the cast, per Variety. In addition, Indira Varma (Game of Thrones and For Life) has been confirmed as a cast member after earlier reports that she had joined the series.
None of the stars' roles have been announced, but Edgerton played Luke Skywalker's uncle, Owen Lars, in both Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, while Piesse played Beru Lars, Luke's aunt.
The series is expected to begin production in April 2021.
Hayden Christensen will return. Kathleen Kennedy announced in December 2020 that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader for the series, pitting Obi-Wan and his former protege against each other once again. Christensen made his first appearance in the Star Wars universe in Episode II, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, as teenaged Anakin Skywalker. He became the iconic evil Sith Lord in Revenge of the Sith.
The series has a new writer. Variety reported in April 2020 that Joby Harold has been hired to write the show. Harold takes over for Hossein Amini, who departed in January 2020. This marks Harold's first time writing for a TV show. He has previously produced the third John Wick film and is also writing the script for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.
It will be directed by Deborah Chow. In Sept. 2019, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Chow, who also directed two episodes of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, would direct the show. It is unclear if she'll be helming the entire series or individual episodes only.
We don't know when it will premiere, but we do know when it takes place. Thanks to a handy new timeline revealed during the Disney+ panel at the D23 expo, we know the series will be set during the same time period as Solo: A Star Wars Story, which Lucasfilm describes as being at the end of the Age of Republic, aka the era that leads up to the original film trilogy. But then a recent episode of The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com revealed even more details about the timing of the series, and now we have specifics. It will take place eight years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith, "where we last saw Obi-Wan delivering the infant Luke Skywalker to his Tatooine homestead."
This timing naturally has Star Wars fans buzzing because Darth Maul, who was seemingly killed when he was cut in half by Obi-Wan at the end of that film, was actually revealed to be alive in Solo. This is something that some fans knew already thanks to all of the canonical Star Wars TV shows and stories that have taken place off the big screen. But could this news mean the character will appear in this Obi-Wan series? One can only hope.
Ewan McGregor was in talks for the series for years. It was huge news when Disney announced McGregor would reprise his role in the series, but it turns out he'd been on board for four years before the announcement was made. During those years, McGregor said he had to lie about his involvement every time someone brought it up.
"It's awkward," McGregor said when he was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "The studio and the franchises, they want to keep everything totally secret, of course, which I understand, but as the person being asked over and over and over again, 'Would you do it again?' And I'm already talking to them about it, but I can't say that I am... For four years, I was saying, 'Well I'd be happy to do it again! I'm just waiting for the call.' But all the while -- it was embarrassing!"