While some people will party the night away and others will watch the ball drop with rapt attention, TV Guide knows there are plenty of people who would just rather fall asleep in front of the TV than ring in the new year. For those people, we've got you covered!

Whether your tastes lean more towards police procedurals, home renovation, or silly sitcoms, there are plenty of marathons to pick from on New Year's Eve to help you ring in 2020 in true couch potato style! Check out TV Guide's complete list of TV marathons airing Dec. 31 this year below!

The Twilight Zone (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., SYFY)

Sex & the City (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., E!)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (6 a.m. - 12 a.m., USA Network)

Doctor Who (12 a.m. - 12 a.m., BBC America)

Unearthed(4 a.m. - 10 p.m., Science)

Ridiculousness (12 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., MTV)

Moonshiners(11 a.m. - 12 a.m., Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress (4 a.m. - 12 p.m., TLC)

Dr. Pimple Popper(12 p.m. - 12 a.m., TLC)

Log Cabin Living (12 p.m. - 4 a.m., Great American Country)

BRAVO'S BIG PICTURE (11:30 a.m. - 12 a.m., Bravo)

Flipping Vegas (12 a.m. - 10 a.m., FYI)

Ghost Hunters(12 p.m. - 12 a.m. FYI)

Love It or List It (6 p.m. - 3 a.m., HGTV)

Live PD (7 a.m. - 3 a.m., A&E)

See No Evil (4 a.m. - 8 p.m., ID)

Buying Alaska (6 a.m. - 12 a.m., Destination America)

Everybody Loves Raymond (8 p.m. - 3 a.m., TVLand)

South Park (9 a.m. - 2 a.m., Comedy Central)

The Hunger GamesTrilogy(9 a.m. - 5:00 a.m., AMC)

CSI: Miami (10 a.m. - 5 p.m., WETV)

Building Alaska (10 a.m. - 7 p.m., DIY)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (8 p.m. - 4 a.m., Food Network)

Law & Order: Criminal Intent (10 a.m. - 3 p.m. WETV)

Law & Order(3 p.m. - 1 a.m., WETV)

Criminal Minds (1 p.m. - 1 a.m., Ion)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)