We're still only a week into August, but already the titles coming to Netflix in September are starting to pile up. Netflix is expected to announce even more new originals and library titles later this month, but here's a look at everything we know so far about the streaming service's new additions in September.

For starters, we're in for a new unnerving adventure from Charlie Kaufman called i'm thinking of ending things on Friday, Sept. 4. The film, which is inspired by Iain Reid's novel of the same name, begins as a road trip and devolves into psychological terror, and it stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. Also premiering the same day is Netflix's space adventure, Away, which features Hilary Swank leading the first mission to Mars, with Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman also starring in the series.

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega is bringing us Julie and the Phantoms -- a series about a girl who has lost her passion for music but is visited by the ghosts of three musicians from 1995 — on Thursday, Sept. 10. And Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Robert Pattinson star in a new psychological thriller, The Devil All the Time, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Jurassic Park franchise is also getting animated with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and Ryan Murphy's Ratched, a prequel series for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest starring Sarah Paulson as the twisted Nurse Ratched, premieres on Friday, Sept. 18.

That's not all, either! Find out what else is coming to Netflix in September below.

Sept. 4

Away (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

i'm thinking of ending things (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Sept. 6

Undercover Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 10

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Original)

Sept. 11

Family Business Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sept. 16

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film)

Sept. 17

Dragon's Dogma (Netflix Original)

Sept. 18

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

Sept. 29

Welcome to Sudden Death (Netflix Film)

