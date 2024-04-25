April is a pretty busy month for HBO and Max. Things start off with this year's Academy Award winner for Best International Feature, The Zone of Interest, on April 5, and end with The Jinx - Part Two, the true crime docuseries that's a follow-up to the 2015 miniseries that rocked the world. But for quality HBO entertainment, pay special attention to The Sympathizer (April 14), a groovy spy dramedy starring Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr., and Sandra Oh.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything coming to HBO and Max in April.

The best new HBO and Max movies and shows in April

Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on Max make it to HBO. We'll designate Max exclusives where appropriate.

The winner for Best International Feature and nominee for Best Picture at this year's Oscars was noticeably absent from streaming before the ceremony in early March, but now it's here for everyone to enjoy at home. OK, maybe "enjoy" is not the right word here. The film takes an interesting approach to one of humankind's worst atrocities — the Holocaust — and looks at it from the viewpoint of Rudolf Höss, the commandant of Auschwitz, and his family as they live next door to the death they order but go about their lives with striking mundanity. Director Jonathan Glazer's film highlights the way we turn a blind eye to tragedy, and is stunningly effective at doing so. [Trailer]

The Sympathizer (April 14, HBO)

The adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 book of the same name follows a conflicted spy for the Communist party in Vietnam over the course of his life and mixes dark humor with espionage thrills during the Cold War. Co-created by Park Chan-wook (Oldboy) and Don McKellar, The Sympathizer's '70s and '80s vibe oozes off the screen with style, thanks in part to a trio of cool directors behind the camera — Park, City of God's Fernando Meirelles, and Utopia's Mark Mullen. Hoa Xuande stars as the unnamed protagonist, with Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr., in several roles, supporting. [Trailer]

As long as there are places to go, there will be travel shows going to those places. And as long as the hosts of the shows are good, I will watch them go those places. Hosts don't get much better than Conan O'Brien, who travels to Thailand, Ireland, Norway, and Argentina to meet friends he's made through his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan. While on the road, Conan does Conan things, like make a fool of himself and argue over the pronunciation of "tango." We wouldn't want it any other way. [Trailer]

I don't know what's more unbelievable: that The Jinx, a monumental moment in true-crime television that investigated real estate mogul Robert Durst and his possible involvement in the murder of three people, came out over nine years ago, or that we haven't been given another season, more episodes, or some way to capitalize on the fervor around the show until now. Almost a decade after we heard Durst's bizarre confession at a urinal, filmmaker Andrew Jarecki uncovers more details on the murder cases and interviews new witnesses. It's hard to think this could have the impact that the first did — in a timely coincidence, Durst was arrested for the murder of Susan Berman the day before The Jinx finale aired — given that Durst died in 2022 before he could go to trial, but for those feeling that the case is incomplete, these six episode should suffice.

All the new shows and movies coming to Max in April

April 1

American Renegades (2018)

Basquiat (1996)

Black Swan (2010)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)

Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)

Ceddo (1977)

Conviction (2010)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Demonlover (2002)

Don't Let Go (2019)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Emitaï (1971)

Eo (2022)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

The Heroic Trio (1993)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Infernal Affairs (2002)

Infernal Affairs II (2003)

Infernal Affairs III (2003)

Inland Empire (2006)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Joy (2015)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Kingpin (1996)

Leap of Faith (1992)

Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)

Lost In Translation (2003)

Love Affair (1939)

Lucky (2017)

McQueen (2018)

Miracles (1989)

National Security (2003)

The New World (2006)

Next Aisle Over (1919)

Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

Once Upon a Time in China (1992)

Once Upon a Time in China III (1993)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Power of Film (2024)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Haven (2013)

A Sammy in Siberia (1919)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

A Serious Man (2009)

The Social Network (2010)

Source Code (2011)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie (2004)

Spring Fever (1919)

The Square (2017)

The Strangers (2008)

The Synanon Fix (HBO Original)

A Tale of Springtime (1990)

A Tale of Winter (1992)

A Tale of Summer (1996)

A Tale of Autumn (1998)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection (2019)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Trial (1962)

The Unknown (1927)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

The Watermelon Woman (1996)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

Whiteout (2009)

Winter's Tale (2014)

Wipeout, Season 2A

Youth (2015)

Zero Days (2016)

Zola (2021)

April 2

Moonshiners, Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

April 3

Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Take My Tumor (TLC)

April 4

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La) (Max Original International)

HOP, Season 1A (Max Original)

April 5

The Zone of Interest (A24)

April 6

Alex Edelman: Just For Us (HBO Original)

Homegrown, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)

April 7

Best Bite in Town, Season 1 (Food Network)

April 9

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (HBO Original)

Mud Madness (Discovery Channel)

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) (Cartoon Network)

April 10

Bail Jumpers (ID)

April 11

Massacre of the Mormons (Max Original International)

April 13

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Ready To Love, Season 9 (OWN)

April 14

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network)

The Sympathizer (HBO Original)

April 16

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4 (TLC)

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th (HBO Original)

April 18

Conan O'Brien Must Go (Max Original)

Homefront (2013)

Men (2022)

April 19

HGTV Smart Home 2024 (HGTV)

April 21

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)

The Jinx – Part Two (HBO Original)

April 22

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4 (TLC)

The Green Planet (BBC)

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (2024)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5 (Magnolia)

Ugliest House in America, Season 5 (HGTV)

April 23

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Losers (2010)

Roadkill Garage, Season 9 (MotorTrend)

April 24

Vegas: The Story of Sin City (CNN)

April 26

Caught! (Discovery Channel)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper (CNN)

We're Here, Season 4 (HBO Original)

April 28

Love & Marriage: D.C. (OWN)