You can't have Hallmark and Lifetime taking up all of the Christmas fun without Netflix getting in on the action. Netflix has lined up 12 new films, six new series, and five family-friendly titles for its "Here for the Holidays" 2021 celebration. Vanessa Hudgens returns in triplicate for The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, while Nina Dobrev headlines the Christmas comedy Love Hard. There are also a handful of international titles from Sweden, France, Spain, and more in the mix. If you're in the mood for cheesy Christmas movie fun, Christmas craft and baking competitions, or some animated fun to watch with the family, there is something for everyone in Netflix's "Here for the Holidays" slate. Check out the full schedule below.

Here for the Holidays Christmas Films

Vanessa Hudgens, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Netflix

Nov. 1

The Claus Family 🇳🇱

Description: "When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas."



Nov. 5

Love Hard

Description: "Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. LOVE HARD also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover, and Heather McMahan."



Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back

Description: "Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor."



Nov. 18

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Description: "When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch."



Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Description: "An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig."



Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

Description: "Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting."



Dec. 2

Single All the Way

Description: "Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes awry."



Dec. 6

David and the Elves / Dawid i elfy 🇵🇱

Description: "Christmas is drawing near, but it's not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert the Elf, who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David's parents and Santa, who completely doesn't get the modern world."



Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

Description: "It's been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they're happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city - and threaten to derail their romance."



Dec. 22

Grumpy Christmas🇲🇽

Description: In this sequel to the 2016 comedy hit Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando and his "extended hippie family" travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma's aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes Don Servando's ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is challenged, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only looks out for herself... even if it means ruining Christmas for everyone.



Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas / 1000 kms de la Navidad 🇪🇸

Description: "A comedy that tells the story of Raúl (Tamar Novas), a thirty-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time. This is the reason why he really hates Christmas Carols, the Three Wise Men, and everything that remotely smells of Christmas spirit. Every year he spends Christmas time on a far-away beach... but this year his boss has different plans for him: Raúl must attend a business trip to audit a "Turrones de Valverde" factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. And if this was not enough for Raúl, he will have to share accommodation with local teacher Paula, whose dream is beating the world record of the largest real live nativity scene ever created. Will this Madrilian Grinch be able to overcome his worst nightmare?"



Coming in December

A Naija Christmas 🇳🇬

Description: "Three sons race to fulfill their mother's wish to bring home wives for Christmas, while she battles to plan a Christmas celebration she will always be remembered for."



Here for the Holidays Christmas Series

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Netflix

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow 🇫🇷

Description: "An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?"



Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas 🇨🇦

Description: "Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! 'Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice."



Nov. 26

School of Chocolate

Description: "Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves 'Best in Class' after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity."



Nov. 28

Elves 🇩🇰

Description: "Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be... elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family, and pure survival."



Dec 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 🇬🇧

Description: "Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith."



Coming in December

How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2 🇿🇦

Description: "Looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around, family rebel and black sheep, Tumi Sello's plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, she has to spend the next couple days before Christmas trying to clear hers and the Sello name."



Here for the Holidays Kids & Family Christmas Programming

Nov. 23

Waffles + Mochi Holiday Feast

Description: "Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday -- Freezie Day -- and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself -- and all their friends from the grocery store -- over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food -- they're about being together and making memories with the people you love."



Nov. 24

Robin Robin 🇬🇧

Description: "A stop-motion holiday musical special from Aardman. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse -- but ends up discovering who she really is."



Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Description: "In these winter-themed episodes, we meet Charlie's new friend Yetilda D. Yeti who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy snowy adventures!"



Dec. 3 (excluding UK)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas 🇬🇧

Description: "In this 30-minute special from Aardman, the world's favorite sheep stars in his very own winter's tale. Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing. Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else's present? Prepare for a 'Santastic' adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!"



Dec. 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year 🇨🇦

Description: "When all of StarBeam's greatest enemies team up on New Year's Eve, Zoey trains her cousin Zane to be the next superhero in the family."



Here for the Holidays Non-Netflix Originals

Nov. 1

An Elf's Story

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

My Dad's Christmas Date



Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You



Nov. 15

Snowbound for Christmas

