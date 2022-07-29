X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 29

Survival drama Keep Breathing is thriving

Melissa Barrera, Keep Breathing

Melissa Barrera, Keep Breathing

 Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Melissa Barrera's Keep Breathing makes its debut on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, July 29. The new drama about a woman trying to survive after her plane crashes in the wilderness comes in at No. 2 today, meaning it's probably headed for a big weekend. It beat Stranger Things! Think of it like a one-woman Yellowjackets, or a fictional Alone, which also makes the list at No. 6. Survival dramas are so hot right now. Keep Breathing is the only new show or movie to join Netflix's Top 10 lists today, but it seems to have what it takes to brave the wilds.

But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2: An Israeli series following a family across multiple generations
  • Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time: An anime spin-off about a detective juggling a triple life
  • The Entitled: A Filipino comedy film about a woman who suddenly has to navigate upper-class life 
  • Fanático: A man impersonates a famous musician in this Spanish series
  • Masaba Masaba: Season 2: This Indian series stars a real-life mother-daughter duo
  • Purple Hearts: Sofia Carson plays a singer who agrees to marry a Marine for military benefits
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series: A family show about cheerleaders who team up to fight bullying
  • Uncoupled: Neil Patrick Harris stars as a newly single real estate agent in this show from Sex and the City's Darren Star

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

 Netflix

1. Virgin River

For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Keep Breathing

For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas
Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

3. Stranger Things

For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. The Most Hated Man on the Internet

For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance
Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Car Masters: Rust to Riches

For fans of: Cars, dudes
Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. Alone

For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel
Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Korean comedies, wholesomeness 

Is it good?: It's nice
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

8. Resident Evil

For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed
Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. All American: Homecoming

For fans of: All American

Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. Alba

For fans of: Unbelievable 

Is it good?: It's a drama about the aftermath sexual assault, so it's certainly upsetting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8


Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man

 Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

1. The Gray Man

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. Recurrence

For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops
Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. The Sea Beast

For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures
Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

For fans of: Feeling like a woman, modern music icons
Is it good?: Is Shania Twain an incredible artist? (The answer is yes)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

6. The Man From Toronto

For fans of: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, throwback buddy comedy dynamics
Is it good?: It's pretty dumb
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

7. Persuasion

For fans of: Dakota Johnson, the Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen
Is it good?: It's annoyingly bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

8. 12 Strong

For fans of: The U.S. military, horses, Chris Hemsworth riding horses
Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Too Old for Fairy Tales

For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, video games
Is it good?: That depends on how much you care about coming-of-age stories about Polish gamers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. CHIPS

For fans of: Buddy cops, stupid reboots, heists
Is it good?: Absolutely not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, July 29

Netflix's Top 10 Movies and Shows on Thursday, July 28


The Best TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jason Bateman, Ozark

 Netflix