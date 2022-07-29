Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 29

Melissa Barrera, Keep Breathing Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Melissa Barrera's Keep Breathing makes its debut on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, July 29. The new drama about a woman trying to survive after her plane crashes in the wilderness comes in at No. 2 today, meaning it's probably headed for a big weekend. It beat Stranger Things! Think of it like a one-woman Yellowjackets, or a fictional Alone, which also makes the list at No. 6. Survival dramas are so hot right now. Keep Breathing is the only new show or movie to join Netflix's Top 10 lists today, but it seems to have what it takes to brave the wilds.

But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem : Season 2: An Israeli series following a family across multiple generations

An Israeli series following a family across multiple generations Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time : An anime spin-off about a detective juggling a triple life

An anime spin-off about a detective juggling a triple life The Entitled : A Filipino comedy film about a woman who suddenly has to navigate upper-class life

A Filipino comedy film about a woman who suddenly has to navigate upper-class life Fanático : A man impersonates a famous musician in this Spanish series

A man impersonates a famous musician in this Spanish series Masaba Masaba : Season 2: This Indian series stars a real-life mother-daughter duo

This Indian series stars a real-life mother-daughter duo Purple Hearts : Sofia Carson plays a singer who agrees to marry a Marine for military benefits

Sofia Carson plays a singer who agrees to marry a Marine for military benefits Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series : A family show about cheerleaders who team up to fight bullying

A family show about cheerleaders who team up to fight bullying Uncoupled: Neil Patrick Harris stars as a newly single real estate agent in this show from Sex and the City's Darren Star



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things Netflix

For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas

Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Cars, dudes

Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



7. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Korean comedies, wholesomeness



Is it good?: It's nice

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed

Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: All American



Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



10. Alba

For fans of: Unbelievable



Is it good?: It's a drama about the aftermath sexual assault, so it's certainly upsetting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Recurrence

For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops

Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures

Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

For fans of: Feeling like a woman, modern music icons

Is it good?: Is Shania Twain an incredible artist? (The answer is yes)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, throwback buddy comedy dynamics

Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. Persuasion

For fans of: Dakota Johnson, the Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen

Is it good?: It's annoyingly bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The U.S. military, horses, Chris Hemsworth riding horses

Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, video games

Is it good?: That depends on how much you care about coming-of-age stories about Polish gamers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Buddy cops, stupid reboots, heists

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, July 29

Netflix's Top 10 Movies and Shows on Thursday, July 28