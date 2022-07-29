Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 29

Join or Sign In
Survival drama Keep Breathing is thriving
Melissa Barrera's Keep Breathing makes its debut on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, July 29. The new drama about a woman trying to survive after her plane crashes in the wilderness comes in at No. 2 today, meaning it's probably headed for a big weekend. It beat Stranger Things! Think of it like a one-woman Yellowjackets, or a fictional Alone, which also makes the list at No. 6. Survival dramas are so hot right now. Keep Breathing is the only new show or movie to join Netflix's Top 10 lists today, but it seems to have what it takes to brave the wilds.
But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Melissa Barrera, survival dramas
Is it good?: This show about a woman stranded in the wilderness is a little cliché but super watchable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance
Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Cars, dudes
Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel
Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Korean comedies, wholesomeness
Is it good?: It's nice
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed
Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: All American
Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Unbelievable
Is it good?: It's a drama about the aftermath sexual assault, so it's certainly upsetting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops
Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures
Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Feeling like a woman, modern music icons
Is it good?: Is Shania Twain an incredible artist? (The answer is yes)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, throwback buddy comedy dynamics
Is it good?: It's pretty dumb
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Dakota Johnson, the Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen
Is it good?: It's annoyingly bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The U.S. military, horses, Chris Hemsworth riding horses
Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, video games
Is it good?: That depends on how much you care about coming-of-age stories about Polish gamers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Buddy cops, stupid reboots, heists
Is it good?: Absolutely not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
