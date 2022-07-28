Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 28

Martin Henderson, Virgin River Netflix

There are two very different new additions on Netflix's list of the most popular TV shows on Thursday, July 28. The first is the new true crime documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet, about a mom determined to take down the "King of Revenge Porn" after her daughter's photos get posted online, which comes in at No. 3 today. The other is Car Masters: Rust to Riches at No. 5, which is just a show about guys who work on cars. The wholesome Korean comedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo makes its way back on the list after falling off for a few days, coming in at No. 9 today. Virgin River still leads at No. 1. Over on the movies list, The Gray Man remains at No. 1. New to the list are the Argentinian cop drama about an ex-cop trying to solve a murder, Recurrence, at No. 4, and the Shania Twain documentary Not Just a Girl at No. 9.

But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

New Netflix Releases Today

Keep Breathing: A survival drama series about a lawyer (Melissa Barrera) forced to fend for herself in the wilderness after her plane crashes



A survival drama series about a lawyer (Melissa Barrera) forced to fend for herself in the wilderness after her plane crashes Another Self: An eight-episode Turkish romantic drama about three friends trying to find love



An eight-episode Turkish romantic drama about three friends trying to find love A Cut Above: A Brazilian comedy movie about a son trying to save his mother's hair salon

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things Netflix

For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance

Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel

Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Cars, dudes

Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed

Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: All American

Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



8. Alba

For fans of: Unbelievable

Is it good?: It's a drama about the aftermath sexual assault, so it's certainly upsetting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



9. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

For fans of: Korean comedies, wholesomeness

Is it good?: It's nice

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Glass artistry

Is it good?: It's a fun competition show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures

Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Recurrence

For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops

Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



5. Persuasion

For fans of: Dakota Johnson, he Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen

Is it good?: It's annoyingly bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, throwback buddy comedy dynamics

Is it good?: It's pretty dumb

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, video games

Is it good?: That depends on how much you care about coming-of-age stories about Polish gamers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The U.S. military, horses, Chris Hemsworth riding horses

Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



9. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

For fans of: Feeling like a woman, modern music icons

Is it good?: Is Shania Twain an incredible artist? (The answer is yes)

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Buddy cops, stupid reboots, heists

Is it good?: Absolutely not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, July 28

Netflix's Top 10 Movies and Shows on Friday, July 28

Netflix's Top 10 Movies and Shows on Wednesday, July 27