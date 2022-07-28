Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 28

Join or Sign In
Nothing can keep Virgin River down
There are two very different new additions on Netflix's list of the most popular TV shows on Thursday, July 28. The first is the new true crime documentary The Most Hated Man on the Internet, about a mom determined to take down the "King of Revenge Porn" after her daughter's photos get posted online, which comes in at No. 3 today. The other is Car Masters: Rust to Riches at No. 5, which is just a show about guys who work on cars. The wholesome Korean comedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo makes its way back on the list after falling off for a few days, coming in at No. 9 today. Virgin River still leads at No. 1. Over on the movies list, The Gray Man remains at No. 1. New to the list are the Argentinian cop drama about an ex-cop trying to solve a murder, Recurrence, at No. 4, and the Shania Twain documentary Not Just a Girl at No. 9.
But the fact that people watch something doesn't always mean it's good. We've combined the movies list and the TV shows list into a single article to help you get a complete view of what's popular on Netflix at the moment. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: Now in its fourth season, it's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: True crime, internet ethics, watching bad men get their comeuppance
Is it good?: The story, about a mom taking down a "revenge porn" site after her daughter's photos get leaked, is crazy enough to keep you hooked
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Not dying, man vs. squirrel
Is it good?: It's a History Channel reality competition that's great for survival enthusiasts
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Cars, dudes
Is it good?: Do you like watching people restore cars? Then you'll like this
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Saying "maybe this time it'll be good" and being disappointed
Is it good?: Not even Lance Reddick can save it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: All American
Is it good?: It's everything you love about All American, but at college now
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Unbelievable
Is it good?: It's a drama about the aftermath sexual assault, so it's certainly upsetting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Korean comedies, wholesomeness
Is it good?: It's nice
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Glass artistry
Is it good?: It's a fun competition show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Sea creatures, accidental father figures
Is it good?: It's a contender for the best family film of the year
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Cops who just can't stop being cops
Is it good?: It's an Argentinian mystery-drama about a cop trying to solve a murder, which means it appeals to many
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Dakota Johnson, he Fleabag-ification of Jane Austen
Is it good?: It's annoyingly bad
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, throwback buddy comedy dynamics
Is it good?: It's pretty dumb
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Coming-of-age stories, video games
Is it good?: That depends on how much you care about coming-of-age stories about Polish gamers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The U.S. military, horses, Chris Hemsworth riding horses
Is it good?: If you like U.S. military propaganda
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Feeling like a woman, modern music icons
Is it good?: Is Shania Twain an incredible artist? (The answer is yes)
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Buddy cops, stupid reboots, heists
Is it good?: Absolutely not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
